The Tab

I think I’m gonna die in this house: York Uni house horror stories

Haunted houses aren’t just for Halloween.

Georgie Stevens | Guides

In my experience, uni housing can leave a lot to be desired.

Whether it is the maintenance man surprising you while in bed or a bin rota stalemate, living in a new place with new people for the first time can create its fair share of issues.

However, some of us do end up in situations which feel more like a horror movie than a rom-com living with your girlfriends. As such, we have compiled a list of the most haunting York student house horror stories. 

‘The landlady pretended to not know English to avoid talking to us’

The relationship with landlords can be tricky at the best of times there is always some argument about whether you left that specific blue tack mark on the wall or not.

However, this student told The York Tab that her, “Landlady pretended to not know English to avoid talking to us to repair the house. When our toilet seat didn’t work, she turned up on my birthday with a random toilet seat. It didn’t fit. She had to get the whole toilet replaced. Tried to charge us for the toilet. If anyone but us three girls spoke to her on the phone, she would shout and say they needed to leave the house.”

‘Started to clean the microwave using one of my Housemates sponges’

Landlords aren’t the only tricky relationship in a uni house, living alone in a new city with a group of brand-new people can cause a few arguments over dirty dishes, one student told The York Tab that one of their housemate, “put raw eggs (like still in their shells) in a mug and put that in the microwave, thinking it would cook.

“The eggs exploded, then she left the house for hours she eventually came back, and started to clean the microwave using one of my Housemates sponges.”

‘My first year house was a victim of flatcest’

Not all arguments come from cleaning, many come from a curse we all know to well: falling victim to flatcest. While some of us are lucky and end up unscathed, others are not so lucky when it all goes wrong. 

One victim of a flatcest horror story students explained to The York Tab: “My first-year house was a victim of flatcest; I lived with two people who became a couple after freshers week. At first, it was fine, but as soon enough they broke up and things became SO awkward, especially since we had already agreed to all live together in second year”

‘Landlords assumed we were lying’

While many of us understand the second-year curse to involve a major argument between housemates, it can also be a physical reality to. Leaving some of us living us in a house that would be in your worst nightmare. 

One student shared with The York Tab: “On the day we were supposed to move in there were contractors in the property painting all day so we couldn’t move any belongings in without them getting damaged.”

While the landlord had informed these students the house would go under a renovation over the summer, they did not explain who extensive it would be. As the house, “turned into a building site with a few of our belongings being stolen, moved or damage.”

Georgie Stevens | Guides
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