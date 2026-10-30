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UoN staff continue strike action dressed in Halloween costumes amid restructuring approval

Staff are responding to the approval of the university’s plans for staff and department cuts

Autumn Flanagan | News

University of Nottingham staff returned to the picket lines this week to protest the university’s restructuring plans.

The protest, which took place on Tuesday, saw staff take part in a “funeral march” while dressed in Halloween costumes.

The restructuring plans, known as Future Nottingham 2, were approved earlier this month and include the closure of multiple departments and jobs.

The decision sparked industrial action from the University and College Union (UCU), which will continue until 11th December. Staff returned to protest on 27th October after a short break following previous strike action.

Protesting staff wore Halloween outfits and held signs as part of their “funeral march” themed protest. One staff member told the Nottingham Tab: “We’re on a funeral march, but we’re not dead yet”.

The UCU said: Other universities don’t have to sack hundreds of staff. 700 people equates to about 18 per cent of the workforce. It’s a massive percentage.”

The aim behind Tuesday’s protest was to put further pressure on management and try and increase chances of resolution.

Vice-president of the UCU’s Nottingham Branch, Andreas Bieler, said FN2 “started this kind-of death-spiral.”

“You cut courses, you get a negative reputation. You cut research so your research reputation goes down. Then, because your reputation takes a hit, fewer students come to the university. You have to cut again.”

via UoN UCU on X

University management has stressed that many students won’t be impacted by the recent strike action, but that it will support students who are. It also maintained that the plans aim to restore the university’s financial resilience.

The university’s 2026/27 law cohort is seeing an increased intake. The university also reclaimed its place in the top 100 QS Global Rankings this year.

Andreas Bieler said: “The damage to our standing in these rankings will only be seen in the next 2-3 years.”

Beyond practical results, the UCU hopes its strike today will create space forpractical and direct solidarity” with the UoN community and with other UCU branches in dispute across the country.

A University of Nottingham spokesperson said: “Members of UCU are currently undertaking industrial action, which means some staff may be on strike on selected days through this period.
 
“For most of our students, teaching and learning will continue as planned, however some students will encounter disruption.
 
“We want to reassure them we have procedures and support in place to minimise disruption and ensure they get the most from their university experience.
 
“We also continue to meet regularly with Trade Union colleagues to work towards a resolution and bring an end to this period of industrial action.”
 
For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Nottingham Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.
Autumn Flanagan | News
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