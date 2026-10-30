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‘My body hurts. My arms hurt’: Christa Pike breaks silence with lengthy statement after lethal injection

‘I hadn’t contemplated life beyond that night, I’m deeply hurt’

Hayley Soen | News

Christa Pike has released a full statement after surviving her botched lethal injection execution attempt one month ago. This is the first time she has spoken publicly since what happened. 

Christa Pike survived two rounds of lethal injection, and was sent straight to hospital. She had been set to be the first woman in Tennessee to be executed in over 200 years. 

It had previously been confirmed that she had been discharged from hospital and was back being held in jail. The latest update on her condition had been that she could walk on her own and was speaking in full sentences again

Now, she has spoken out about the “pain” she is feeling now, and how she had “not contemplated life beyond that night.” The lengthy statement was released by her lawyers. 

Her full statement said: “One month ago on September 30, I walked into the execution chamber at Riverbend men’s prison prepared to die. I had made my peace. I had told the people who loved me, supported me and stood by me through the years I was grateful for them. I had also told the people in the room and who were there to witness my execution that I was leaving them in loving kindness.

“Several days later I woke up alone in a hospital confused and in pain. There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul.

“I had not contemplated life beyond that night, and I’m deeply hurt by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible position. I continue to think about my victim’s family and the terrible pain and loss they have endured. I am recovering, and I know that I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being okay.

“Since that night, I have been largely isolated in the prison’s medical ward, away from other people and the human connections that mean so much to me. That isolation brings its own kind of pain. I spent 28 years in solitary confinement and much of what I am experiencing today is a repeat of that condition. I am searching for meaning in what happened to me.

“One thing that has given me strength is the extraordinary love and support I have received from people around the world. I am overwhelmed by the kindness and prayers of people I have known for years and complete strangers who have never met me. To know that so many people care about me, that they see me as a human being whose life matters, is something I cannot fully put into words. It is humbling, and it has touched me more deeply than I can explain.”

She went on to thank the first responders, and doctors and nurses who have cared for her since what happened. “They treated me with compassion, dignity and respect. I will never forget their kindness,” Pike said.

“I also want to thank my attorneys and everyone who has fought for me, stood beside me and refused to give up on me. I don’t know why I survived that night. I don’t know what comes next. Some days, finding hope is harder than others. For now, I am trying to heal, one day at a time. And I am holding on to the love and kindness of so many people who have reminded me that I am not alone.”

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More on: News Police US Viral
Hayley Soen | News
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