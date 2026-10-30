Two things James Acaster said in his ‘I’m a Traitor’ speech trashed Maya and Kenny’s chances

He might as well have pointed at them

2 hours ago

James Acaster shocked not only the roundtable in Thursday’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors, but also the entire nation.

After relecutantly playing the Traitor role for most of the season, James Acaster crumbled just moments after Michael Sheen pointed at him. The Twilight actor barely had to try before James admitted his traitorous ways.

“I just want to explain my situation. I was made a Traitor without wanting to be. I’ve had a unique experience on this that no-one’s had before, I wanted be a Faithful that’s all I wanted to be but I couldn’t just go ‘guys its me, vote for me’ but that’s all I can do really,” he said.

The moment very much divided Celebrity Traitors viewers, and now some have argued that he not only destroyed his chances in the competition, but also those of Traitors King Kenny and Maya Jama.

What did James Acaster say that was so bad?

Love it or hate it, James Acaster made that decision because it was best for him. However, he could have done it without throwing his fellow Traitors under the bus, some people have argued.

“Listen carefully to the exact words James Acaster used to confess as a Traitor,” one person wrote on Twitter. “There’s No Way Kenny and Maya can win now.

🚨 WATCH: Listen carefully to the exact words James Acaster used to Confess as a Traitor There’s No Way Kenny and Maya can win now #CelebrityTraitors #TraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/sqsakUKzb3 — MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) October 29, 2026

Specifically, it seems to be the word “made” that people have taken issue with, with the original poster attaching a video of football going in the goal.

In the final few episodes of The Traitors, literally everything is put under a microscope. If there’s a guaranteed way to uproot the other Traitors, it’s by using James’ admission against them, and the word “made” suggests he was recruited.

With so few of the original cast left, it doesn’t take Einstein to whittle down the options.

“Yeah I thought they had a chance of making it to the end but James has sealed their fates when falling on his sword. They’ll get them both now,” one person wrote underneath.

The second line really hammers that nail in

James Acaster basically confirming Michael & James Blunt as faithfuls by saying he’s “glad they found him out this way” kinda pmo… #CelebrityTraitors — ethan (@brdgtjns) October 29, 2026

To make matters worse, rather than use his admission to shield his fellow Traitors, James did the Faithfuls’ work for them.

After his guilt-ridden honesty, he turned to James Blunt and Michael Sheen to personally thank them for finding him out, pretty much confirming their Faithful status. That leaves Maya, Kenny, Bash, and Romesh as possible Traitors, again whittling down the options.

“Oh god, I didn’t even think of that – yeah, that guy has totally ruined the game,” one person wrote in response.

Someone else added: “Yes, made the target on Maya’s back much bigger.”

It’s mad that it went from a clear three-Traitor win to this so fast.

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Featured image credit: BBC