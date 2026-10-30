The Tab

Two things James Acaster said in his ‘I’m a Traitor’ speech trashed Maya and Kenny’s chances

He might as well have pointed at them

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

James Acaster shocked not only the roundtable in Thursday’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors, but also the entire nation. 

After relecutantly playing the Traitor role for most of the season, James Acaster crumbled just moments after Michael Sheen pointed at him. The Twilight actor barely had to try before James admitted his traitorous ways. 

“I just want to explain my situation. I was made a Traitor without wanting to be. I’ve had a unique experience on this that no-one’s had before, I wanted be a Faithful that’s all I wanted to be but I couldn’t just go ‘guys its me, vote for me’ but that’s all I can do really,” he said. 

The moment very much divided Celebrity Traitors viewers, and now some have argued that he not only destroyed his chances in the competition, but also those of Traitors King Kenny and Maya Jama. 

What did James Acaster say that was so bad?

Love it or hate it, James Acaster made that decision because it was best for him. However, he could have done it without throwing his fellow Traitors under the bus, some people have argued. 

“Listen carefully to the exact words James Acaster used to confess as a Traitor,” one person wrote on Twitter. “There’s No Way Kenny and Maya can win now.

Specifically, it seems to be the word “made” that people have taken issue with, with the original poster attaching a video of football going in the goal. 

In the final few episodes of The Traitors, literally everything is put under a microscope. If there’s a guaranteed way to uproot the other Traitors, it’s by using James’ admission against them, and the word “made” suggests he was recruited. 

With so few of the original cast left, it doesn’t take Einstein to whittle down the options. 

“Yeah I thought they had a chance of making it to the end but James has sealed their fates when falling on his sword. They’ll get them both now,” one person wrote underneath. 

The second line really hammers that nail in 

To make matters worse, rather than use his admission to shield his fellow Traitors, James did the Faithfuls’ work for them. 

After his guilt-ridden honesty, he turned to James Blunt and Michael Sheen to personally thank them for finding him out, pretty much confirming their Faithful status. That leaves Maya, Kenny, Bash, and Romesh as possible Traitors, again whittling down the options. 

“Oh god, I didn’t even think of that – yeah, that guy has totally ruined the game,” one person wrote in response. 

Someone else added: “Yes, made the target on Maya’s back much bigger.”

It’s mad that it went from a clear three-Traitor win to this so fast. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

James Acaster broke the Celebrity Traitors rules for a second time and nobody noticed

the traitors james acaster confess to being a traitor

James Acaster isn’t the first Traitor to confess – international versions had similar messes

James Acaster’s huge Traitors confession was barely addressed on Uncloaked, and it’s baffling

Latest

Underused Lancashire park and ride services could be scrapped

Charlotte Hutchinson

Current use of the park and ride sites is ‘well below capacity’, according to Lancashire County Council

Four times ‘detective’ Michael Sheen was totally spot on with his Celebrity Traitors theories

Ellissa Bain

He secretly hunted the Traitors down one by one

Hear me out: All three Traitors could’ve won if Kenny used his double vote smartly

Kieran Galpin

It would have stopped James outing himself, and got rid of Michael

James Acaster’s original reason for joining Celebrity Traitors is painfully ironic now

Hebe Hancock

He was desperate to join

Revealed: The three richest cast members from Love Is Blind season 11 and their net worths

Hayley Soen

I’m really trying not to be jealous

10 niche Halloween costumes that’ll stand out in Concert Square

Hannah Auckland

Left your costume until the very last minute? Same.

Our predictions for the trendiest Halloween costumes in Sheffield

Isabelle Evans

Costumes we expect to see all over West Street this weekend from the fashionista, the film buff and the lovers of the classics

Two things James Acaster said in his ‘I’m a Traitor’ speech trashed Maya and Kenny’s chances

Kieran Galpin

He might as well have pointed at them

Light Up Lancaster set to return to city with new after-dark activities

Charlotte Hutchinson

The popular light trail will take place on 5th-7th November around the city centre

Dear Love Is Blind: Your relentless casting of terrible men is making women the butt of the joke

Hayley Soen

I’m not angry anymore, just disappointed

‘My body hurts. My arms hurt’: Christa Pike breaks silence with lengthy statement after lethal injection

Hayley Soen

‘I hadn’t contemplated life beyond that night, I’m deeply hurt’

I know where it went wrong with American Horror Story, and it’s all about Ryan Murphy’s ‘type’

Kieran Galpin

AHS season 13 is over (thank God)

UoN staff continue strike action dressed in Halloween costumes amid restructuring approval

Autumn Flanagan

Staff are responding to the approval of the university’s plans for staff and department cuts

How are you supposed to get a house? Advice from a third year

Hannah Rambour

After all it’s easier to get a first then get a uni house

I think I’m gonna die in this house: York Uni house horror stories

Georgie Stevens

Haunted houses aren’t just for Halloween.

James Acaster broke the Celebrity Traitors rules for a second time and nobody noticed

Ellissa Bain

Outing himself as a Traitor wasn’t his only violation

‘Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my finals?’: Re-imagining Gilmore Girls characters as Newcastle students

Abigail Lynn

It’s autumn, which means the annual rewatch is here

These are the WORST clubs in Liverpool, according to Google reviews

Hannah Auckland

There are three Liverpool clubs in the rankings…

the traitors james acaster confess to being a traitor

James Acaster isn’t the first Traitor to confess – international versions had similar messes

Claudia Cox

Three players have surrendered on other countries’ The Traitors shows

James Acaster’s huge Traitors confession was barely addressed on Uncloaked, and it’s baffling

Hebe Hancock

‘They caught me’