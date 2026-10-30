Light Up Lancaster set to return to city with new after-dark activities

The popular light trail will take place on 5th-7th November around the city centre

2 hours ago

Light Up Lancaster is set to return to the city next month, with the addition of new after-dark activities.

The light-trail will be displayed from Thursday 5th to Saturday 7th November, from 5pm to 10pm each evening, and is free to attend.

Since 2012, Light Up Lancaster has invited visitors to explore themed light-artworks and installations across the city centre. There are different themes for each edition – this year’s theme is No Boundaries.

A spokesperson for Light Up Lancaster said: “Get ready to see Lancaster in a whole new light as Light Up Lancaster returns for three brilliant nights of creative light art, family fun and exploration. This year we’re discovering new connections, crossing borders and celebrating all the things that bring us together with the theme ‘No Boundaries’.

“Expect incredible installations and interactive artworks lighting up the city’s historic buildings; hands-on activities and plenty of chances to get involved; and an amazing atmosphere as the city becomes a shared canvas for creativity, discovery and wonder.”

They added: “This year’s theme for Light Up Lancaster is No Boundaries, celebrating connection, creativity and all the things that bring us together. Plus, we’re introducing brand new Fun Zones where children and young people can get hands-on and become part of the artwork themselves.”

During the Light Up Lancaster festivities, Williamson Park is hosting a range of after-dark activities. This includes Night at the Zoo, where visitors can enjoy a torchlit tour of the zoo area, and Guided History Tours, where visitors can hear tales of witchcraft, philanthropy, grand designs and the community that shaped Lancaster. These events are ticketed and should be pre-booked – further information can be found here.

Free shuttle buses will run from Dalton Square in Lancaster city centre, dropping visitors off at Wyresdale Road Car Park by Williamson Park. This service will run 5pm-1opm in both directions, for the duration of Light Up Lancaster.

Major funding for Light Up Lancaster is received from Lancaster City Council and Arts Council England, with other generous event sponsors including Lancaster University, Lancaster University Confucius Institute, Lancashire County Council, The Duchy of Lancaster, Our Future Coast and Creative Lancashire.

Donations made by members of the public have facilitated the development of the new family-friendly Fun Zones.

Further information on Light Up Lancaster, including a map of all light installations, can be found here.

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