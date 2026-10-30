10 niche Halloween costumes that’ll stand out in Concert Square

Left your costume until the very last minute? Same.

1 hour ago

If the thought of yet another devil, angel or Playboy bunny is filling you with dread, don’t panic. We’ve put together 10 niche Halloween costumes that are fun, recognisable (to the right people), and most importantly, can be made from things you probably already own.

Because let’s be honest, student finance wasn’t designed for a £40 Amazon costume you’ll wear once.

King Julien (Madagascar)

A crown, a tail if you’re feeling ambitious, and some animal print is all you really need. Bonus points if you spend the entire night shouting “Maurice!” at your mates.

Eep (The Croods)

The perfect option if you have a caveman-style dress, an orange outfit, or simply hair with enough volume to rival Eep herself.

It’s nostalgic and niche.

Enderman (Minecraft)

For anyone who owns an all-black outfit.

Throw on black trousers, a black top and some DIY purple details and you’re halfway there. It’s simple, effective and ideal if you’re not into elaborate costumes.

Lumière (Beauty and the Beast)

This one takes a little more commitment.

If you own an all-gold outfit and some white accessories, you’re already most of the way there. Add a candle, and you’re sorted.

Alternatively, if your Halloween strength is makeup rather than fashion, you could go all out with a full Lumière face look

Scarlett Overkill (Minions)

The ideal excuse to wear that little red dress again.

A black bob wig and a few accessories would elevate it, but honestly, the red dress does most of the heavy lifting.

And let’s face it, it’s a lot more original than dressing as a devil for the fourth year running.

Hawks (My Hero Academia)

Surely everyone owns something black and beige.

The only difficult part is the iconic red wings, so this costume depends entirely on how confident you’re feeling with a glue gun and some cardboard.

The payoff? We’d be willing to bet you’ll be the only Hawks in Concert Square.

Other Mother (Coraline)

Less niche, thanks to the polka dot trend and TikTok, but it’s surprisingly achievable.

A polka dot dress, sunglasses and some creepy button-inspired makeup is really all you need.

Even better, it makes the perfect group costume if one of your mates is willing to be Coraline.

Master Tigress (Kung Fu Panda)

Another underrated animated icon.

A red top, black trousers and some strategic makeup can transform you into the fiercest member of the Furious Five.

With the right makeup skills, honestly, anything is possible.

Flamingo

Pink outfit? Sorted.

Depending on your hairstyle, makeup and styling, this could also easily double as Sabrina Carpenter, Zara Larsson or a very glamorous bird.

Maximum costume options for minimum effort.

Voodoo Doll

Want something spooky that isn’t a ghost, zombie or mummy?

A simple neutral outfit can be transformed with stitched makeup, drawn patches and a few fake pins.

Just make sure nothing’s actually sharp. Remember, the goal is getting into the club.