Hear me out: All three Traitors could’ve won if Kenny used his double vote smartly

It would have stopped James outing himself, and got rid of Michael

30 minutes ago

After last night’s, let’s say, unique, penultimate episode of The Celebrity Traitors, I feel like my head is going to explode.

Everyone has their theories, myself included, but James Acaster proved that theories are pointless in a game of twists and chance. His decision to admit his Traitor status is still being debated hours later, but I think it could have all been avoided.

Kenny should have used his Traitor’s double vote on Sharon

In both versions of The Traitors, there are various powers and protections to pick up during missions. Kenny was able to secure a dagger, which meant he got a double vote, when the cast voted for him as the most trustworthy. Ironic, considering he’s killed at least three of them.

During the first roundtable on Thursday, King Kenny used his double vote on Sharon Rooney, but it ended up being a tie. During the second go-around, he jarringly decided to switch his vote to Joanne despite later killing Sharon in the turret.

But here’s the thing: I think he made the wrong decision.

In my opinion, which admittedly is just one of millions on the internet right now, Kenny should have stuck with his initial double vote for Sharon. She led the charge on the perfume bottle, which subsequently got James Acaster in hot water, so that would have helped that situation.

Moreso, they could have used their murder to FINALLY kill Michael Sheen. Both the Traitors and the Faithfuls frequently acknowledged how powerful he is, and yet the Traitors never once murdered him.

Killing Michael off before he’d shared theories about Maya and James would not have put suspicions on the Traitors. That would leave just James Blunt barking up the right tree, but numerous celebs were already suspicious of him anyway.

Without Michael’s crusade during the day, the roundtable would have played out much differently, and James would have been saved – even if he was a sh*t Traitor. It would most likely have resulted in Joanne’s banishment, meaning three Traitors would have landed in the final.

Mic drop.

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Featured image credit: BBC