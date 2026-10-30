The Tab

Hear me out: All three Traitors could’ve won if Kenny used his double vote smartly

It would have stopped James outing himself, and got rid of Michael

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After last night’s, let’s say, unique, penultimate episode of The Celebrity Traitors, I feel like my head is going to explode. 

Everyone has their theories, myself included, but James Acaster proved that theories are pointless in a game of twists and chance. His decision to admit his Traitor status is still being debated hours later, but I think it could have all been avoided. 

Credit: BBC

Kenny should have used his Traitor’s double vote on Sharon

In both versions of The Traitors, there are various powers and protections to pick up during missions. Kenny was able to secure a dagger, which meant he got a double vote, when the cast voted for him as the most trustworthy. Ironic, considering he’s killed at least three of them. 

During the first roundtable on Thursday, King Kenny used his double vote on Sharon Rooney, but it ended up being a tie. During the second go-around, he jarringly decided to switch his vote to Joanne despite later killing Sharon in the turret. 

Credit: BBC

But here’s the thing: I think he made the wrong decision. 

In my opinion, which admittedly is just one of millions on the internet right now, Kenny should have stuck with his initial double vote for Sharon. She led the charge on the perfume bottle, which subsequently got James Acaster in hot water, so that would have helped that situation. 

Moreso, they could have used their murder to FINALLY kill Michael Sheen. Both the Traitors and the Faithfuls frequently acknowledged how powerful he is, and yet the Traitors never once murdered him. 

Killing Michael off before he’d shared theories about Maya and James would not have put suspicions on the Traitors. That would leave just James Blunt barking up the right tree, but numerous celebs were already suspicious of him anyway. 

Without Michael’s crusade during the day, the roundtable would have played out much differently, and James would have been saved – even if he was a sh*t Traitor. It would most likely have resulted in Joanne’s banishment, meaning three Traitors would have landed in the final. 

Mic drop. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Two things James Acaster said in his ‘I’m a Traitor’ speech trashed Maya and Kenny’s chances

James Acaster broke the Celebrity Traitors rules for a second time and nobody noticed

the traitors james acaster confess to being a traitor

James Acaster isn’t the first Traitor to confess – international versions had similar messes

Latest

Underused Lancashire park and ride services could be scrapped

Charlotte Hutchinson

Current use of the park and ride sites is ‘well below capacity’, according to Lancashire County Council

Four times ‘detective’ Michael Sheen was totally spot on with his Celebrity Traitors theories

Ellissa Bain

He secretly hunted the Traitors down one by one

Hear me out: All three Traitors could’ve won if Kenny used his double vote smartly

Kieran Galpin

It would have stopped James outing himself, and got rid of Michael

James Acaster’s original reason for joining Celebrity Traitors is painfully ironic now

Hebe Hancock

He was desperate to join

Revealed: The three richest cast members from Love Is Blind season 11 and their net worths

Hayley Soen

I’m really trying not to be jealous

10 niche Halloween costumes that’ll stand out in Concert Square

Hannah Auckland

Left your costume until the very last minute? Same.

Our predictions for the trendiest Halloween costumes in Sheffield

Isabelle Evans

Costumes we expect to see all over West Street this weekend from the fashionista, the film buff and the lovers of the classics

Two things James Acaster said in his ‘I’m a Traitor’ speech trashed Maya and Kenny’s chances

Kieran Galpin

He might as well have pointed at them

Light Up Lancaster set to return to city with new after-dark activities

Charlotte Hutchinson

The popular light trail will take place on 5th-7th November around the city centre

Dear Love Is Blind: Your relentless casting of terrible men is making women the butt of the joke

Hayley Soen

I’m not angry anymore, just disappointed

‘My body hurts. My arms hurt’: Christa Pike breaks silence with lengthy statement after lethal injection

Hayley Soen

‘I hadn’t contemplated life beyond that night, I’m deeply hurt’

I know where it went wrong with American Horror Story, and it’s all about Ryan Murphy’s ‘type’

Kieran Galpin

AHS season 13 is over (thank God)

UoN staff continue strike action dressed in Halloween costumes amid restructuring approval

Autumn Flanagan

Staff are responding to the approval of the university’s plans for staff and department cuts

How are you supposed to get a house? Advice from a third year

Hannah Rambour

After all it’s easier to get a first then get a uni house

I think I’m gonna die in this house: York Uni house horror stories

Georgie Stevens

Haunted houses aren’t just for Halloween.

James Acaster broke the Celebrity Traitors rules for a second time and nobody noticed

Ellissa Bain

Outing himself as a Traitor wasn’t his only violation

‘Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my finals?’: Re-imagining Gilmore Girls characters as Newcastle students

Abigail Lynn

It’s autumn, which means the annual rewatch is here

These are the WORST clubs in Liverpool, according to Google reviews

Hannah Auckland

There are three Liverpool clubs in the rankings…

the traitors james acaster confess to being a traitor

James Acaster isn’t the first Traitor to confess – international versions had similar messes

Claudia Cox

Three players have surrendered on other countries’ The Traitors shows

James Acaster’s huge Traitors confession was barely addressed on Uncloaked, and it’s baffling

Hebe Hancock

‘They caught me’