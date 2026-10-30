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Revealed: The three richest cast members from Love Is Blind season 11 and their net worths

I’m really trying not to be jealous

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It would seem Love Is Blind season 11 has been the home of some of the richest people we’ve seen enter the pods. We even have a couple of secret millionaires. 

We’ve looked at who the highest earners from the show this year are, and some who own their own businesses and are making loads of money. Others spoke out in the pods and beyond, all about coming from money.

Here’s a rundown of the richest Love Is Blind season 11 cast members. 

Rob – worth $660k

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Rob has a net worth of an estimated $660k, with his impressive job. Rob works in AI infrastructure sales. According to a site which breaks down how much people in AI infrastructure roles are earning, a job like his in Boston carries an average salary of $250k. Plus, it’s likely he’s getting commission on top of that too. He’s the highest earner of the cast this season

He was also casually cutting around the show wearing a Rolex Submariner Bluesy, which retails for around $12k to $20k depending on the quality.

Stew – worth $1.5million

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Stew works in engineering, and *seemingly* had a very middle-class upbringing. He is currently Director of Engineering for SharkNinja, and has worked there for over six years, having worked up the ladder to a very respectable position. 

According to SharkNinja’s career’s portal, the job title Stew has carries an annual salary, for new starters, of around $200k. The upper bracket of the salary is $220k, which you would imagine Stew is now earning, having held the role for so long.

Prior to this role, Stew held down multiple different engineering jobs. He has an estimated net worth of around $1.5million. 

Jax – worth $2million

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Jax owns her own skincare business and boutique, and it’s made her a millionaire. She is behind Jax Skincare, and a boutique called HOUSE OF JAX. She launched her skincare brand in 2017, and expanded her footprint by opening HOUSE OF JAX in 2022. 

Jax’s net worth is based around the current valuation of her company and assets. JAX Skincare’s estimated market value sits between £1.3million and £2.1 million ($1.75million to $2.75million). So, Jax has an estimated net worth of around the $2million mark. 

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Love Is Blind Money Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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