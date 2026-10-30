I know where it went wrong with American Horror Story, and it’s all about Ryan Murphy’s ‘type’

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Even with Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and the nostalgic benefit of the witches returning, the conclusion of American Horror Story season 13 has proved one thing: Ryan Murphy’s “type” is the real horror.

American Horror Story, at one point, was the GOAT. Murder House, Asylum, and Coven are often regarded as the highest-ranked seasons, but the likes of Hotel, Apocalypse, and 1984 earned a special place in the show’s legacy. Not all AHS seasons were created equal, but even with the weaker seasons, there were still moments, characters, and themes to praise.

So when season 13 promised the return of the most iconic characters, it felt like we were finally getting back to American Horror Story’s legendary roots. Those roots soon rotted.

But why? It’s still Ryan Murphy, and it’s still the themes and ideas explored in other seasons, so why was 13 such a colossal letdown? People have their theories, ranging from shorter episodes to ChatGPT being in the writers’ room, but I have another idea.

We’ve all got a type, but Ryan Murphy’s is predictable

For years, Ryan Murphy’s “type” has been a running joke. Although the gag predated 2015’s Hotel, it was most noticeable then with the casting of Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Wittrock, Max Greenfield, and Wes Bentley. Each of them had conventional Hollywood looks: Chiselled jawlines, dark hair, and light eyes. If you cast them all as brothers, it would be completely believable.

if you ever feel bad about not recognizing someone just know it took me 3 rewatches of hotel to figure out who is who pic.twitter.com/8GgRJ7oKGH — ⋆♱ yanna ♱⋆ fiona's bob (@jesscaInge) October 8, 2026

It was funny at the time, even moreso when you realised that Ryan Murphy’s “type” extended beyond the bounds of American Horror Story. He arguably discovered Superman actor David Corenswet, pushing him in both Hollywood and The Politician. Season 13’s Joey Pollari was in two seasons of Monster, and Paul Anthony Kelly got his first-ever role in Love Story.

And speaking of Paul Anthony Kelly, he’s Exhibit A in what went wrong with AHS. This was his second EVER major acting role, but he was cast as the big bad of the entire franchise, Satan, even after Lily Rabe’s legendary performance as the fallen angel in Asylum. Watching him “act” alongside any of the cast was painful, let alone Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange.

Exhibit B is Joey Pollari, who, despite never having appeared in the franchise before, was cast as who was essentially the main character. Though his acting chops were better recieved than Paul Anthony Kelly’s, his storyline felt rushed and clumsily shoved in with little to no purpose.

For Exhibit C, we’re going to the writers’ room, where you’ll find another hot man guiding season 13: Charlie Carver. He first starred in Ryan Murphy’s Ratched in 2020, before being made a writer and the main character in American Horror Story NYC two years later. He was a writer and executive producer for season 13, despite not having a writing credit outside of Ryan Murphy’s universe.

Hot men wrecked American Horror Story

Don’t get me wrong, who doesn’t love a hot man? American Horror Story has practically built a cult around its brooding, murder-inclined bad boys, but it was never at the expense of plot, characters, and common sense. Sure, Evan Peters’ skull makeup launched many a fanfiction and Tumblr blog, but it was a passing moment in the grand scheme of Murder House.

That wasn’t the case for season 13, and we watched icons we’ve known for years act out of character. Take Madison, for example, a character that was cemented in cynicism, selfishness, and the refusal to give a damn about anyone but herself. Forget the girl who clocked Misty Day with a brick, because she now wants a baby and a happily ever after?

now paul anthony kelly can do unspeakable things to me BUT the acting difference between him and jessica lange in this scene was sooo jarring 😭 i don't think he is equipped to carry a villain role of this magnitude with so many heavy hitters around him #AHS13 pic.twitter.com/yMCKZ9G8pP — ★ (@POPin4k) October 2, 2026

In many ways, the characters we actually wanted to see – Constance, Cordelia, Fiona, and Marie – took a backseat on Ryan Murphy’s bus. Instead, they served to prop up the real stars of the season: The hot men Ryan Murphy is vibing with this year.

And that’s where the real problem lies. It’s not that Ryan Murphy likes casting handsome actors. It’s not that he’s giving airtime to up-and-coming talent. It’s that his apparent obsession with a particular “type” has become so central to his creative universe that everything else (including the plot) seems secondary.

Who needs another Cordelia Goode monologue, a powerful take on morality, or a twisted plot twist when you’ve got eye candy?

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Featured image credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock and FX