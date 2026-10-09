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People are torn about American Horror Story replacing Papa Legba’s actor, despite the tragedy

The new actor has spoken out

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Some people are only just realising that Papa Legba was recast in American Horror Story 13, which came after the tragic passing of the original actor, Lance Reddick. 

In West African Vodun, Haitian Vodou, and Louisiana Voodoo, Papa Legba is one of the loa, a group of powerful spirits often confused with gods by people outside of the religions. American Horror Story adapted the mythology for season three’s coven, introducing him through Marie Laveau. He then popped up again in Apocalypse. 

With the witches making a triumphant return to AHS in season 13, which is supposed to be the final season, Papa Legba and his instantly recognisable image were used again. Unfortunately, it’s not the same actor. 

Credit: FX

Orlando Jones plays Papa Legba after Lance Reddick’s death 

Lance Reddick had a long history in TV and film, lending his phenomenal talents to blockbusters such as the John Wick series, The Wire, Percy Jackson, Angel Has Fallen, and White House Down. He also took part in American Horror Story, but unlike other actors, he only played one character: Papa Legba. 

In 2023, Lance Reddick’s passing was announced by his agent, with the cause later revealed to be ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. American Horror Story 13 was filmed last year, so he wasn’t able to take part. 

To replace him, Ryan Murphy cast Orlando Jones, who has appeared in American Gods, Sleepy Hollow, and The Vampire’s Assistant, to name but a few of his projects. Ryan Murphy did not comment on the recasting at the time, and surprisingly, there’s no “in memoriam” message at the end of episode eight. 

Orlando said on a Live: “I’m so excited about ‘American Horror Story’ and for y’all to meet Ryan Murphy’s Papa Legba. This is an ‘American Horror Story’ fan’s greatest dream. 13!

“I’m excited to be a part of it and to be reprising this role that was first played by my dear friend, Lance Reddick, who passed away. His soul [was] so pure and so beautiful and I tried to approach it with as much honor, deference, and respect as he always shared with the world. So rest in peace, rest in power, king.”

Papa Legba is bound to be included in the final episodes of American Horror Story season 13, but people are split on his performance so far. 

“PAPA LEGBA MAKING HIS RETURN… this whole sequence was so well done, it felt like classic AHS,” one person wrote. 

“I miss Lance Reddick so much, idk who took over for Papa Legba but he doesn’t have the same feel at all,” another said. 

Someone else agreed with: “Bruh. I hated him as Papa Legba. I couldn’t understand him I had to turn captions on.”

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Featured image credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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