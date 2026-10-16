The net worths of the American Horror Story 13 cast prove who desperately needed that pay cheque

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Many of the American Horror Story cast are established actors with decades of experience, and their net worths certainly reflect that.

Though not many can reach the supreme heights of Jessica Lange, a few surprising stars are giving her a run for her money – literally.

Paul Anthony Kelly is new on the scene

Despite his looks, Paul Anthony Kelly has been struggling to get acting work for years. His first big break was in Love Story, followed quickly by AHS. That’s basically his full IMDb.

His net worth is reportedly $500k.

Leslie Grossman doesn’t have a huge net worth

Leslie Grossman had a solid run in romantic comedies in the early 2000s, but she hasn’t done an awful lot since then, except for American Horror Story.

Still, her projected net worth is between $1 million and $1.4 million, and that’s still a million more than most of us.

Joey Pollari’s net worth is newish

Compared to most of the other actors on this list, Joey Pollari hasn’t been in very much besides Monster, AHS, and a few other projects such as Avalon High. And yet, he’s worth $2 million.

Frances Conroy should get all of the money

I might be biased because I love her, but I feel as though Frances Conroy’s net worth should be more than $4 million.

Evan Peters’ net worth should be higher

Though Evan Peters is best known for his work on American Horror Story, he has done other things since Murder House over a decade ago. He fronted Fox’s reboot of the X-Men, for one, but that hasn’t done much to rocket his net worth.

Apparently, it’s only $4 million. Ryan Murphy needs to pay him more.

Orlando Jones is a new cast member

Orlando Jones is a new addition to the American Horror Story cast, taking over as Papa Legba from the late Lance Reddick.

Orlando has been working in TV and film for years, so his net worth is $6 million.

Here’s Gabourey Sidibe’s net worth

How can you not love Gabourey Sidibe? From Empire to AHS, The Big C to Precious, she’s beyond iconic.

I was pleasantly surprised by her net worth of $6 million.

Sarah Paulson’s net worth is surprising

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sarah Paulson is worth $12 million. Now, I am in no way suggesting that this is a small amount of money, but I thought it would be more. Outside of AHS, which she has been in since season one, Sarah has popped up in major films such as Ocean’s Eight.

I may also just be Sarah Paulson-biased, as is stipulated in my gay contract.

Billie Lourd’s net worth is massive for a sad reason

Billie Lourd has been a staple of Ryan Murphy’s universe for years, but she hasn’t done massive amounts outside of that. Then again, if I had her net worth, I wouldn’t either.

Billie’s net worth is a firm $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reports suggest she inherited a staggering $19.4 million following the death of her mother, Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, the iconic Debbie Reynolds.

Kathy Bates’ net worth comes from decades in film and TV

Oscar-winner Kathy Bates is, for lack of a better term, the GOAT. After making blockbusters for decades, she’s been dominating the TV field in shows such as Matlock and Disjointed.

Naturally, Kathy Bates’ net worth is $20 million.

I mean, are we surprised by Jessica Lange’s net worth?

I honestly believed that Jessica Lange would top this list; after all, she’s been making moves in Hollywood since the 1970s.

Nontheless, $20 million is nothing to scoff at.

I am stunned by Emma Roberts’ net worth

Most of us grew up watching Emma Roberts in films like Wild Child, but I could never have guessed that her net worth would be $25 million.

She ties for second place, but she’s going here out of respect for the woman who paved the way. Just saying.

Angela Bassett did ‘the thing’ with her net worth

Angela Bassett is just about everywhere these days, from Marvel films to 9-1-1. She’s also got an illustrious film career, so it’s not surprising that her net worth is a whopping $25 million.

Marvel money is big money, after all.

John Waters is a dark horse at number one

John Waters is a major Hollywood player, whether that be through directing or acting. He’s shaped cinema in ways most of us aren’t even aware of.

So, of course, his net worth is absolutely massive at $50 million. Fair play.

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Featured image credit: FX