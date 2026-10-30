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Underused Lancashire park and ride services could be scrapped

Current use of the park and ride sites is ‘well below capacity’, according to Lancashire County Council

Charlotte Hutchinson | News

Two park and ride services in Lancashire could be scrapped due to being underused.

The Walton-le-Dale Park and Ride near Preston and the Caton Road Park and Ride in Lancaster are at risk of closure, as the number of people using the services is below the level needed to cover costs, according to Lancashire County Council.

The consultation would consider how this could affect people who make use of the services and stakeholders, as well as alternative travel options available.

The two park and ride sites were introduced to encourage more sustainable travel around Lancaster and Preston, helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality around the city centres. Parking at both sites is currently free, with income for the services generated through £2.50 return bus fares.

Combined, the two park and ride sites cost around £550,000 to run annually.

Walton-le-Dale costs around £1,020 per day to operate and is used by around 200 customers each day, compared to 550 customers each day to cover the site’s costs.

Meanwhile, Caton Road costs around £780 a day to operate and is used by around 150 return customers, compared to around 400 return customers needed to cover costs.

Lancashire County Council says there are 600 parking spaces available at each site, “meaning current park and ride use is well below capacity, with income from fares falling well short of covering the costs for these services”.

Any future decision about the Caton Road site will also take account of the county council’s wider work to support the Eden Project in developing its transport offer, the council said.

County Councillor Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “We know these services are valued by the people who use them, and I want to be clear that no decision has been made to close either park and ride.

“Both sites require significant ongoing public subsidy, so we need to consider whether this represents the best use of public money, while also looking carefully at what any changes could mean for people who rely on the services.

“The consultation would give people the opportunity to have their say before any final decision is made about the future of the services.”

Proposals to consult on the potential closure of the sites, as well as any alternative options, are to be considered by the council’s cabinet next week.

If the council’s cabinet agrees to consult, the findings will be considered before a further report is brought back to cabinet for a final decision on the future of the park and ride services.

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Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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