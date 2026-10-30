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Four times ‘detective’ Michael Sheen was totally spot on with his Celebrity Traitors theories

He secretly hunted the Traitors down one by one

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Michael Sheen shocked everyone when he cracked down on James Acaster and outed him as a Traitor with the most spot-on theory in Traitors history last night, but that wasn’t the first time he was right. Here’s every time the actor has been an absolute Traitor-hunting machine on The Celebrity Traitors 2026. 

That time Michael Sheen hunted down recruited Traitor Hannah Fry 

It was Sheen who led the charge against Hannah Fry, who was recruited by the Traitors in episode three after the banishment of Richard E Grant. He just couldn’t understand how she managed to stay in the game so long if she was a Faithful, believing the Traitors would have murdered her because she was too clever. So true. He was very vocal about his theory and managed to convince everyone to vote for her at the roundtable. Alas, he was right. 

Then he cleverly worked out the murder with the perfume bottle

The Welsh actor continued his Traitor hunting by working out exactly what went down with the perfume bottle. In minute detail. Everyone was convinced that Ross Kemp was murdered in plain sight with the bottle after James Acaster highlighted it on the first day, but nobody could quite work out who committed the crime. All of a sudden, Michael declared that he should stop giving Acaster a “pass” and managed to work out that he was the Traitor who sprayed it. It was brilliant telly. 

Credit: BBC

Now Michael Sheen is ruthlessly on to Maya and Kenny

Sheen is onto a Traitor once again with Maya Jama and King Kenny. After Acaster was banished, it’s like something clicked in his mind, and he totally figured out that Maya and Kenny are his accomplices. He connected the dots in the kitchen and at the roundtable and told the other Faithfuls to look in Maya’s direction if he’s murdered next. Then, he openly told her to her face that he thinks he’s a Traitor at the end of the penultimate episode. 

He also voted for Richard E Grant at the first banishment

Oh, and Sheen was also spot on with choosing to banish Richard E Grant at the first ever roundtable and wrote Richard’s name on his blackboard, although annoyingly we didn’t actually get to see his argument. While some people were saying Grant’s huge blunder, where he literally told everyone outright that he was a Traitor, was a double bluff, Sheen clearly knew it wasn’t. He’s been secretly watching from day one and waiting for the right time to speak up. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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