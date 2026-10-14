Parents of Nottingham student killed in charity boxing match are suing organisers for £200k

4 hours ago

The family of a University of Nottingham student who died after being injured in a charity boxing match are now suing the organisers, claiming he would have survived if the referee stopped the match.

Jubal Reji Kurian died on 29th March 2023, four days after he collapsed towards the end of the final round of an amateur boxing fight at Nottingham’s Harvey Haddon Sports Centre.

London’s High Court heard that the 23-year-old Nottingham student fell after suffering a blow to the head, and never regained consciousness before he died in hospital.

Jubal’s farther, Rehi Kurian, has launched a £200,000 damages claim over the incident, suing the organisers Ultral Events Ltd, on grounds that the fight should have been stopped before it was too late.

The company has denied all liability, arguing that the officiating referee was highly competent and experienced, therefore able to supervise an amateur event.

Jubal moved to the UK six months before his death to study a masters degree in sport medicine, with hopes to become an NHS physiotherapist.

During an inquest into his death in 2023, a coroner heard he appeared to be competing well in the fight before the final round, during which he suffered massive injuries.

The family’s barrister, Harry Trusted, told the High Court last week that the referee should have stopped the fight before the “final punch.”

During a pre-trial hearing, he told the judge: “My case boils down to saying that, if that punch had not been delivered, Mr Kurian would have survived.”

Ultra Events Ltd barrister, Daniel Tobin, said the company denies liability, telling that judge that Jubal had gone through “more than 33 hours of training in a local boxing gym,” which was provided by coaches acting for Ultra Events. He added: “Boxing is a full contact sport which carries with it a high risk of serious injury.”

The case reached court in the preliminary stages of an action that is due to reach trial next year.

The judge has agreed to permit expert evidence from a seasoned amateur and pro referee with over 40 years experience in the sport to be heard at trial.

An inquest held into Jubal’s death was held in June 2024, with the coroner ruling that he died by accident due to bleeding on both sides of the brain.

A spokesperson for Ultra Events said: “We extend our ongoing and heartfelt sympathies to Mr Kurian’s family for their loss.

“The safety of all our participants is our priority, and we have strict processes for anyone who takes part. We will be defending the case next year however, as proceedings are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further”.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Nottingham students can call the Nottingham SU Nightline on 0115 951 4985

or contact the Nottingham Trent Mental Health support team on 0115 848 6623.

You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps