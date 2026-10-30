Michaella is ‘rewriting’ her ‘type’ and her approach to dating men after Love Is Blind

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Michaella Giorgio’s dramatic time on Love Is Blind season 11 with Rob Feeley led to her “rewriting” her “type”, and her approach towards finding a partner.

So, at the start of Love Is Blind, Michaella seemed to have a strong sense of what qualities she was looking for in a man. Ahead of entering the pods, Michaella told Tudum she was after a guy who was very goal-orientated and would never be “winging it”. Michaella was also prioritising “a good sense of humour”, because she saw that as a sign of intelligence. After meeting Rob face-to-face, she appeared really taken with him. She told the cameras, “I just think we’re truly a perfect fit,” and, “We’re going to be laughing for the rest of our lives.”

During a Q&A session on her Instagram story, Michaella was asked: “Did your ‘type’ change after seeing Rob’s behaviour? Maybe longing for peace and safety?”

“I can confidently say that I am rewriting what my type is. And that’s really such a beautiful gift of this experiment to watch myself, to watch the relationship unfold, and to really now get to take my time. Because there is no more important decision than the person you date. Because you’re attaching yourself to their mindset, to their goals, to really how they choose to lead in life.”

Michaella explained: “While choosing yourself is incredibly empowering, the flip side of it is that it’s incredibly lonely. I really did this experiment because I want to be with someone.”

The break-up with Rob “was still hard”, and she questioned, “Is this never going to happen for me? Am I going to be alone forever?” But Love Is Blind changed her approach to relationships.

“I’m excited to kind of sit and reflect and decide what it is that I want for myself and the things that I want to experience, versus who that person is,” Michaella said.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.