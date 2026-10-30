Halloween from home: Your guide to a spooky night-in at Lancaster

3 hours ago

Happy Halloween! As the sun sets and the witching hour arrives in Lancaster, students all over town get ready for another night out. But if that isn’t your vibe this year, here’s how to achieve the cosiest (or spookiest, your choice), evening at home ever.

Step one: Stock up on spooky snacks

Sweets, chocolate, popcorn, you name it: This is your energy fix for the night. If you feel like getting creative, trying out some Halloween-themed recipes is a fun way to kick off the festivities.

Creepy cupcakes, literally anything with cinnamon or, if your night-in is with friends, decorating biscuits is a great group activity. But if you think the baking is best left to the professionals, picking up a sweet treat from a local bakery is always a good option.

Step two: Set the ambience

We’re talking warm and autumnal all the way. Here are a few ideas to get you started…

Fluffy blankets – the more the merrier for ultimate toastie-ness. Put on your favourite Halloween playlist, or any songs that get you in the autumnal mood. If your accommodation allows it, a seasonal scented candle is brilliant for that cosy atmosphere, but if not, a scent diffuser and some fairy lights will do the trick.

In fact, fairy lights are on this list either way, perfect for adding to Halloween’s fantastical, magical spirit.

Step three: Get crafty

There are so many great Halloween artistic activities for everyone. Pumpkin carving is a classic for a reason, and can easily be made competitive if that’s your thing. If you’ve got the materials, pumpkin painting is a fun way to add a personal flair.

This is also an opportunity to add to the ambience with some homemade decorations for your room. Whether you go cute or creepy, think ‘bringing your autumnal moodboard dreams to life’. And remember, just because you’re not going out doesn’t mean you can’t get creative with a costume to really get you in the spirit for our next step!

Step four: The main event

This is the main activity of your evening, once you’re set up with snacks, decor, and warmth (both lighting and blankets-wise). This is the perfect time to re-watch your favourite Halloween films, or find some new ones – here’s where the popcorn comes in handy.

From Scream to Hocus Pocus, there a spooky science fiction double feature for everyone (Rocky Horror reference for you there). But if your evening needs a more interactive activity, something like a murder mystery game is ideal for getting everyone involved, and could even help with costume inspiration… It was the 1920s flapper, with the stale pumpkin biscuit, in the kitchen!

Step five: Get cosy with a ghost story

It’s time to wind down from your evening, and arguably the most important part of this is a hot chocolate, or any equally soothing drink. Take this back to your fluffy blankets and curl up with a seriously scary tale.

Although, if you’re planning on getting to sleep after your relaxing night-in, you could switch up the vibe with something funny and lighthearted to counteract all those monstrous movies. Either way, this is the time to polish off the last of your Halloween treats, best enjoyed in a comfy pair of pyjamas so you’re ready to jump into bed at a moments notice – all this frightful fun gets tiring.

So goodnight, sleep tight, and don’t let the post-Halloween blues bite: The true beauty of a night-in is that you can hang onto that cosy atmosphere for as long as you want!

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