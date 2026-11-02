Celebrity Traitors victor Sebastian details unaired moment which proved he was a Faithful

3 hours ago

Throughout The Celebrity Traitors, very few players were sus of Sebastian Croft (aka Bash). This obviously worked out for him, because he made it all the way to the finale and won. Sebastian has gone into detail about an unaired moment from The Celebrity Traitors which proved to the other players he was a Faithful. I get why he lasted so long now.

Sebastian brought up the incident on his podcast The Sunday Scaries with Bash Croft. The deleted moment would have happened during the sixth episode of The Celebrity Traitors. That’s the day when Joe Lycett was voted off, Miranda and Leigh-Anne broke the internet with their dance routine, and the Traitor yawned Ross Kemp to death.

He explained: “That evening was a crazy one. Firstly, you don’t often have that much time post-Round Table. Like, you have a few drinks and then it’s time. The bongs start happening, and then everyone goes.”

Joe Lycett’s banishment “broke [his] heart” and left him “really sad”. “I was feeling really low,” Sebastian continued, “and so I was really counting the clock. I was like, ‘I just need to go and probably cry and have my little moment.’ … And I’m like, ‘This has really been going on for a while.’

“And then I go, ‘I think there’s been an in plain sight murder,’ to Michael. And that was because it was taking way longer than it normally does. And then almost immediately, it was time to go.”

It would make sense that producers wouldn’t choose this moment to go in the final edit. Players on The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors are discouraged from explicitly mentioning they’re on a TV show, and from breaking the fourth wall.

Sebastian said: “And that was actually a piece of information which I think is why I didn’t get a lot of heat towards the end. Michael was interrogating everyone. I don’t think he really interrogated me, because he was like, ‘No Traitor would point out that they thought an in plain sight murder was happening.'”

This explains how Sebastian made it through all the Round Table sessions. Woah, the Traitors really should’ve disposed of him when they had the chance.

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Featured image via BBC iPlayer.