James Acaster reveals the moment he outed himself as a Traitor to Jerry, and the BBC cut it

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The Celebrity Traitors season two is officially over, but as it turns out, the competition could have ended very differently if Jerry Hall had used James Acaster’s admission of guilt against him.

Just before the finale of The Celebrity Traitors, James Acaster buckled under the ounce of pressure Michael Sheen was putting on him. He outed himself as a Traitor during the roundtable, landing King Kenny and Maya Jama in a spot of trouble. It might have even cost the Traitors the entire competition.

Because The Traitors is a reality TV show at its core, many moments were brutally cut by BBC producers. Apparently, this includes admissions of guilt that could have seen the competition play out so much differently.

Luckily for James and the other Traitors, it was Jerry Hall who recieved the juicy information.

James Acaster told Jerry Hall he was a Traitor

Jerry Hall is an undeniable icon, and she had so many quotable moments on The Celebrity Traitors, but I wouldn’t go as far as to say that she was Poirot in houndstooth print during season two. Still, having a Traitor admit to being a Traitor should have been a lightbulb moment.

Speaking on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast, James Acaster revealed the cut moment Jerry accused him of being a Traitor.

“Jerry Hall went right up to me face to face, this close, accused me of being a traitor,” he revealed, stating Jerry said, “I think it’s James!”

“I think it might be me as well, Jerry,” he replied to the supermodel. “She went, ‘You’re very sneaky.’ I was like, ‘I am sneaky, and it could be me.’ And then she was like, ‘Mmm’, and then went away.”

James “surely” believed it would make it into the final edit, but the juicy moment was never included in what we got to watch. It’s certainly odd, because most people were shocked that none of the Traitors’ names came up before the endgame.

Jerry really should have brought it up, even if she was convinced it was just a bluff.

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Featured image credit: BBC