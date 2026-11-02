The Tab

James Acaster reveals the moment he outed himself as a Traitor to Jerry, and the BBC cut it

I’m stunned

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The Celebrity Traitors season two is officially over, but as it turns out, the competition could have ended very differently if Jerry Hall had used James Acaster’s admission of guilt against him. 

Just before the finale of The Celebrity Traitors, James Acaster buckled under the ounce of pressure Michael Sheen was putting on him. He outed himself as a Traitor during the roundtable, landing King Kenny and Maya Jama in a spot of trouble. It might have even cost the Traitors the entire competition. 

Because The Traitors is a reality TV show at its core, many moments were brutally cut by BBC producers. Apparently, this includes admissions of guilt that could have seen the competition play out so much differently. 

Luckily for James and the other Traitors, it was Jerry Hall who recieved the juicy information. 

Credit: BBC

James Acaster told Jerry Hall he was a Traitor 

Jerry Hall is an undeniable icon, and she had so many quotable moments on The Celebrity Traitors, but I wouldn’t go as far as to say that she was Poirot in houndstooth print during season two. Still, having a Traitor admit to being a Traitor should have been a lightbulb moment. 

Speaking on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast, James Acaster revealed the cut moment Jerry accused him of being a Traitor. 

“Jerry Hall went right up to me face to face, this close, accused me of being a traitor,” he revealed, stating Jerry said, “I think it’s James!”

Credit: BBC

“I think it might be me as well, Jerry,” he replied to the supermodel. “She went, ‘You’re very sneaky.’ I was like, ‘I am sneaky, and it could be me.’ And then she was like, ‘Mmm’, and then went away.”

James “surely” believed it would make it into the final edit, but the juicy moment was never included in what we got to watch. It’s certainly odd, because most people were shocked that none of the Traitors’ names came up before the endgame. 

Jerry really should have brought it up, even if she was convinced it was just a bluff. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Celebrity Traitors editing error showed Maya Jama had been banished before final roundtable

‘It was a lot’: Maya Jama speaks out about seeing James Acaster struggle on Celebrity Traitors

Four times ‘detective’ Michael Sheen was totally spot on with his Celebrity Traitors theories

Latest
The Celebrity Traitors

One surprising celeb lost thousands of Instagram followers while on The Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

Whereas one celeb gained over 200k

Three mistakes the Traitors made on Celebrity Traitors that caused their sudden downfall

Ellissa Bain

It all went downhill in the final episode

Doctor from Christa Pike’s failed execution speaks out and jarringly compares himself to Jesus

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m not an evil, vicious person’

the celebrity traitors season two cast most popular

The most popular Celebrity Traitors season two players, according to the actual cast

Claudia Cox

‘Miranda is one of the most magical people’

Rating my Halloween outfits for every year at uni

Faye Robinson

From freshers to third year, it just keeps getting better

James Acaster’s absence from the Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked final reportedly wasn’t accidental

Hebe Hancock

‘He simply did not want to put himself through it’

The Traitors and Love Island stars invited to Maya Jama’s Halloween party – and who missed out

Ellissa Bain

The guest list was strict

James Acaster reveals the moment he outed himself as a Traitor to Jerry, and the BBC cut it

Kieran Galpin

I’m stunned

It’s timeee: What November means for students 

Faye Robinson

The month of transition between uni and university.

It’s out! Who gets married and who doesn’t at Love Is Blind season 11 weddings has leaked

Hayley Soen

We also know their statuses come the reunion

Celebrity Traitors victor Sebastian details unaired moment which proved he was a Faithful

Claudia Cox

He told Michael Sheen a theory a Traitor wouldn’t

Celebrity Traitors editing error showed Maya Jama had been banished before final roundtable

Ellissa Bain

You could have worked it out

Heidi Klum reveals the surprisingly complicated mechanics behind her giant Halloween costume

Hebe Hancock

It took five months to make

‘It was a lot’: Maya Jama speaks out about seeing James Acaster struggle on Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

‘I don’t think anybody knows how it would feel once you’re in the situation’

Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume sparked outrage, and then her ‘idiot’ reasoning made it worse

Kieran Galpin

‘She realised ppl were not laughing and had to come up with something stupid’

A guide to surviving your third year dissertation at Cardiff Uni

Harry Youlten

Is diss what you needed?

Air traffic control audio reveals what happened before private business jet crashed in Florida

Ellissa Bain

The pilot grew increasingly panicked

Board games or drinking games? We should stop judging how other Cambridge students have fun

Cecilia Vicente Fernandez

Here’s my take on the Cambridge ‘cliques’

love is blind us and uk

The most successful versions of Love Is Blind, ranked by how many couples get married

Claudia Cox

Barely anyone from Love Is Blind: Netherlands made it

love is blind michaella and rob

Michaella is ‘rewriting’ her ‘type’ and her approach to dating men after Love Is Blind

Claudia Cox

She questioned, ‘Is this never going to happen for me?’