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The Traitors and Love Island stars invited to Maya Jama’s Halloween party – and who missed out

The guest list was strict

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Maya Jama hosted her annual Halloween party on Saturday night and only a very select few from The Celebrity Traitors and Love Island were invited. 

The party was hosted in London at Shoreditch venue 83 Rivington Street, with the help of sponsors Bacardi and Five Guys. Maya iconically transformed herself into her apparent twin Mo Farah for the occasion. I never realised how much they look alike. 

So, here’s everyone from The Celebrity Traitors and Love Island who did *and seemingly didn’t* get the invite, because the guest list was very strict. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Only three people from The Celebrity Traitors got an invite 

From the Celebrity Traitors cast, it was seemingly just Sebastian Croft, King Kenny and Hannah Fry who got that all-important invite. 

Bash revealed he was invited in an interview on BBC Radio 1, saying: “I feel like I’ve kind of made it because I’ve been invited to Maya Jama’s Halloween party. So I’m kind of stressed about what I’m going to wear because she always looks incredible, and I’ll probably look all goofy and weird.”

He ended up dressing as Edward Cullen from Twilight, and there was really no need to worry because Maya went for goofy not sexy anyway.  

Credit: Instagram

Kenny partied the night away dressed in a bright orange prison jumpsuit and reportedly spent two nights staying at Jama’s North London home over the weekend, fuelling romance rumours. And Hannah Fry dressed up as Claudia Winkleman for the occasion. Iconic. 

That means Maya’s fellow finalists Romesh Ranganathan and James Blunt didn’t get on the guest list. Neither did Joanne McNally or Rob Beckett, who you might expect. Leigh-Anne Pinnock could have got an invite, but did a post revealing she was missing out on Halloween because she’s heavily pregnant. 

The Love Islanders invited were pretty limited too 

From the 2026 cast, it was just Simba Kudyiwa, Angelista Gunda, Julia Majchrzak, Jasmine Müller, Kavan Murphy, and even Jasmine’s sister Bella all got the invite. No Lorenzo, Aidan, Priya, Ellie, Finley, Sean, Lola, Mica or Samraj.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @angelistagundax

Last year’s big three were obviously on the guest list too: Toni Laites, Yasmin Pettet and Shakira Khan. And Harry Cooksley, of course. Shakira and Harry dressed up as pirates.

Credit: Instagram

Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde, who recently announced they’re expecting a baby together in a shock nobody expected, were invited and dressed up as Bonnie and Clyde. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Ella Thomas and Indiyah Pollack were spotted there too, dressed as matching Bratz dolls. 

Looks like Chloe Burrows, Millie Court, Whitney Adebayo, Helena Ford and that whole friendship group didn’t get an invite. Interesting. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Sebastian Croft, Maya Jama and Angelista Gunda/Instagram

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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