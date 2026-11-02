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Celebrity Traitors editing error showed Maya Jama had been banished before final roundtable

You could have worked it out

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Celebrity Traitors is over for another series, and people have spotted a stupid editing error in the final that showed Maya Jama had been banished long before we saw it on screen.

She was banished at the final roundtable after Michael Sheen totally cracked down on her in the penultimate episode, and Romesh and Bash went on to win in a dramatic Faithful victory that nobody expected.

Right at the start of the episode, Maya was seen chatting to the camera in a VT, and she was wearing the exact same outfit she wore at the roundtable: that green strappy dress.

Credit: BBC

The clip was shown six minutes into the finale, as Maya told the camera: “I have fought long and hard to make it this far as a Traitor. This whole game, I feel like I’ve been the glue. I’ve tried to keep it all together. I have jumped over every hurdle, and I am not going down without a fight.”

Now, here’s the issue. Maya was the only one out of the finalists who filmed a VT in their final roundtable outfit. None of the other cast members were shown talking to the camera wearing those clothes. So, surely that showed she was the one who was banished?

Think about it. The process is always the same. The celebrities go and sit in that orange chair and chat about what has happened AFTER they are banished. Not before. So, Maya must have done exactly the same. None of the others filmed a VT, because they weren’t banished.

Credit: BBC

And here’s where it gets even more interesting. Exactly the same thing happened in the episode when recruited Traitor Hannah Fry was banished from the castle.

During the daytime, Hannah was seen in a VT wearing the same outfit she wore at the roundtable later that night, when she was banished. So, the clip was clearly filmed after her banishment. 

Nothing gets past Traitors watchers!

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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