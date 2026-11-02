It’s out! Who gets married and who doesn’t at Love Is Blind season 11 weddings has leaked

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This week it will finally be time for the Love Is Blind season 11 weddings. But, it would appear we don’t necessarily have to wait to see the outcomes for each couple.

The weddings is the episode we all wait for. After watching the couples build a connection in the pods, and then testing that in the real world, we get to see who will commit to that life forever. Who says what on their season 11 wedding days has seemingly leaked, along with if any of the couples are still together come the reunion.

Ahead of the weddings, we saw Michaella and Rob call time on things, which means four couples made it to the big finale. But did anyone stand the test of time?

So, who gets married and who doesn’t at the Love Is Blind season 11 weddings?

I don’t think anyone will be surprised to know that the apparent success rate of this season has been low. The results have been shared by reality TV reporter and host of the Reality Receipts podcast, StorytimeWithRikkii. On her TikTok and on the podcast, she has spilled all. She was at the reunion filming, so always gets the gossip.

First of all, she revealed that the cliffhanger we were left on with Erika and Blake will lead to a breakup in the coming episode. Erika calls things off, and they don’t make it to their wedding day.

Up next is Wilnie and Wilson, who make it to their bachelor and bachelorette parties. But that’s it for them too, they also breakup and don’t make it to the wedding day.

So, we only have two weddings! Aneha says no to Cam, so they don’t get married. They make it to the altar, but ultimately, that’s it for them.

Now, I’m shocked with the last one, because that of course leaves us with Sarah and John. They make it to the altar, and say YES. Yes, Sarah and John are the only successful wedding this year.

However, according to the Reality Receipts podcast, come the reunion, Sarah and John are no longer together. I’m not going to spoil absolutely everything, but what has allegedly broken up their marriage is shocking. The reunion will combust when this gets brought up, if it’s true.

Let’s just say, it looks as though they were together and married for a while, but something happened that caused that to dramatically come to an end. Now I need the reunion!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.