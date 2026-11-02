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James Acaster’s absence from the Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked final reportedly wasn’t accidental

‘He simply did not want to put himself through it’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

James Acaster reportedly had little interest in returning to the Celebrity Traitors set for the Uncloaked final, following an allegedly uncomfortable experience on the BBC show.

Via BBC

Behind-the-scenes tensions involving James, fellow comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett have reportedly continued to surface since the series wrapped, with claims that the atmosphere between the three wasn’t quite as jokey as it might have appeared on screen.

According to the Daily Mail, James had increasingly felt picked on by Romesh and Rob, with their alleged disagreements said to stem partly from their very different upbringings and social backgrounds.

One insider claimed: “At the heart of it you had a middle-class man and two working class men. James felt that some of the remarks were directed not simply at him as a fellow comedian, but at his background and upbringing.”

Romesh, 48, and Rob, 40, reportedly considered their remarks to be harmless comedians’ banter. Representatives for Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan have denied these claims.

Via BBC

James, 41, is said to have interpreted things rather differently, and it seems the comedian wasn’t particularly keen to put himself back in that environment for the show’s final celebrations.

Following Friday’s finale, much of the celebrity cast reunited to celebrate winners Romesh and Sebastian Croft. James was nowhere to be seen, while Uncloaked presenter Ed Gamble also notably didn’t mention him during the celebrations.

An insider claimed that James had already spoken to friends about how unpleasant the experience had become, despite no formal complaint being made during filming.

They told the Daily Mail: “No formal complaint was made at the time but James has discussed with friends how the experience had become increasingly unpleasant.

Via BBC

“Being at Uncloaked would not have been the top of his list of places to be on Friday afternoon when the episode was filmed, but being there when Romesh was being celebrated for winning the show was most definitely not appealing to him.

“Rather than wanting to revisit an experience that had become so negative, he is said to have decided that he simply did not want to put himself through it all again.”

The reported tensions come after James’ departure from the competition in Thursday’s penultimate episode. The comedian stunned the roundtable by openly admitting he was a Traitor before being banished from the castle.

His confession was so unexpected that filming was reportedly temporarily paused while production staff checked on the cast’s welfare.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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