Doctor from Christa Pike’s failed execution speaks out and jarringly compares himself to Jesus

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Christa Pike survived her execution attempt, which came 30 years after the murder of Colleen Slemmer, and now one of the doctors who was involved has spoken out.

Earlier this year, the state of Tennessee attempted to execute Christa Pike by way of lethal injection. She survived, and after a 30-minute delay in getting emergency medical care, she was rushed to the hospital for treatment. She’s now back in prison as officials work out what is next.

Dr Mark Fowler was present at Christa Pike’s execution, and he was tasked with waiting to declare her dead. 45 minutes after the lethal injections had been administered, he was still waiting.

“She’s not dead,” the warden told him, as per the doctor’s new interview with New York Magazine.

The doctor urged the warden to give it more time, because the drugs can take varying amounts of time to take effect. Still, Christa did not die, and that’s when he was instructed to seek medical help for the prisoner.

Even now, after the mass amounts of outrage and calls for the death penalty to be abolished, Doctor Fowler believes that Christa should be re-executed. This is partly because Colleen’s family deserve “a sense of justice”, but also because he has “no doubt” she deserves it.

“I usually research their records and take a look at what it is they’ve done and so forth,” he said.

Despite being a Christian, Dr Fowler is steadfast in his belief that the death penalty serves justice. He argued that if you’re pro-death penalty, you should be comfortable carrying it out yourself.

“There are times when you have to draw a line and say, ‘You have traversed socially acceptable norms, and we must extract from you the ultimate penalty,” he put forward.

Still, his beliefs and the failed execution of Christa Pike have landed him at the centre of controversy. He’s been forced to delete his Facebook account amidst the backlash.

“People will say, ‘Why don’t you just walk away from this?’ And the answer is, that’s exactly what the advocates against the death penalty want,” he said. “They felt that if they could humiliate me I would step back from it — because I promise you, there ain’t anybody else in Tennessee going to sign up for it now — and the answer is, I cannot be pushed off a course that I find correct. I refuse to compromise.”

He maintained that he’s not “ashamed” of his work, and that: “I’m not an evil, vicious person. I’m not unscrupulous. I’m not uncaring, and I’m not incompetent.”

In a particularly jarring end to his interview, he argued that “people said bad things about Jesus, didn’t they?” as he addressed the criticism.

An update on Christa Pike as the doctor speaks out

After returning to prison from her hospital stay, Christa Pike issued a statement through her legal team.

“Several days later I woke up alone in a hospital confused and in pain. There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul,” she said.

“I had not contemplated life beyond that night, and I’m deeply hurt by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible position. I continue to think about my victim’s family and the terrible pain and loss they have endured. I am recovering, and I know that I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being okay.”

More information is expected to follow as officials in the US work out next steps. Last week, the governor suggested another execution attempt would be made.

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Featured image credit: Tennessee Department of Correction