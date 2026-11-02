There’s actually been an update on Michaella and the beekeeper after Love Is Blind season 11

9 hours ago

Since the latest episodes of Love Is Blind season 11 dropped, we’ve all been wishing that Michaella had chosen the beekeeper, and not red flag waving Rob to get engaged to.

After Rob showed his true colours, Michaella admitted she could never marry him, and ended things with him. This realisation came at a pod reunion mixer, that was also attended by beekeeper cast member, Matt Waldrip.

Michaella and Matt formed a connection in the pods, but ultimately she felt the connection she had with Rob was stronger. But, at the get together which sparked the end for her and Rob, Michaella was chatting to Matt again. “I think about Michaella from time to time,” he said on the show. “She’s wonderful.” Rob, as you’d expect, flew off the handle.

Matt on the other hand seemed wholesome, he seemed nice, and at that point, he seemed to be a lot of things Rob was the opposite of. We back the beekeeper!

Michaella and the beekeeper did date after Love Is Blind season 11!

Guys, it would seem that the story between Michaella and beekeeper Matt didn’t end after that Love Is Blind season 11 mixer. Reality TV reporter and host of the Reality Receipts podcast, StorytimeWithRikkii, got the gossip from the reunion, which was filmed last weekend, and she shared some serious tea that gets revealed.

According to her, Michaella and Matt dated after her relationship with Rob failed. It gets announced at the reunion that they tried to give things a go for a bit, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. “It did not end well,” Rikkii has claimed. “They [Michaella and Matt] are going to have a back and forth and she is going to go at him at the reunion. Both of them have a very skewed view of what happened and why the relationship ended. They do go back and forth and go in circles about that.”

So unfortunately, it looks like another unhappy ending for Michaella. She can’t catch a break. Rikkii also shared exactly which couples say yes at the weddings, and who is still together today. So, if you want that spoiler too, it’s here. Roll on the reunion!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.