The Tab

There’s actually been an update on Michaella and the beekeeper after Love Is Blind season 11

Everyone has been backing them

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Since the latest episodes of Love Is Blind season 11 dropped, we’ve all been wishing that Michaella had chosen the beekeeper, and not red flag waving Rob to get engaged to. 

After Rob showed his true colours, Michaella admitted she could never marry him, and ended things with him. This realisation came at a pod reunion mixer, that was also attended by beekeeper cast member, Matt Waldrip

Michaella and Matt formed a connection in the pods, but ultimately she felt the connection she had with Rob was stronger. But, at the get together which sparked the end for her and Rob, Michaella was chatting to Matt again. “I think about Michaella from time to time,” he said on the show. “She’s wonderful.” Rob, as you’d expect, flew off the handle.

Matt on the other hand seemed wholesome, he seemed nice, and at that point, he seemed to be a lot of things Rob was the opposite of. We back the beekeeper!

Michaella and beekeeper Matt on Love Is Blind

via Netflix

Michaella and the beekeeper did date after Love Is Blind season 11! 

Guys, it would seem that the story between Michaella and beekeeper Matt didn’t end after that Love Is Blind season 11 mixer. Reality TV reporter and host of the Reality Receipts podcast, StorytimeWithRikkii, got the gossip from the reunion, which was filmed last weekend, and she shared some serious tea that gets revealed. 

According to her, Michaella and Matt dated after her relationship with Rob failed. It gets announced at the reunion that they tried to give things a go for a bit, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. “It did not end well,” Rikkii has claimed. “They [Michaella and Matt] are going to have a back and forth and she is going to go at him at the reunion. Both of them have a very skewed view of what happened and why the relationship ended. They do go back and forth and go in circles about that.”

So unfortunately, it looks like another unhappy ending for Michaella. She can’t catch a break. Rikkii also shared exactly which couples say yes at the weddings, and who is still together today. So, if you want that spoiler too, it’s here. Roll on the reunion! 

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I'm sold

Pokémon GO

Read Next

It’s out! Who gets married and who doesn’t at Love Is Blind season 11 weddings has leaked

Revealed: The three richest cast members from Love Is Blind season 11 and their net worths

Dear Love Is Blind: Your relentless casting of terrible men is making women the butt of the joke

Latest

Traitor or Faithful? Which Durham college would win the traitors

Helena Risebury

Seventeen colleges, one prize pot, who will will?

I already have Celebrity Traitors withdrawal, but thankfully the normal version is almost here

Kieran Galpin

Filming is finished!

All the charities the Celebrity Traitors cast chose, and who actually donated

Hebe Hancock

Maya has matched the winnings

‘Like a meteor hit the ground’: Palm Beach residents describe Learjet plane crash scene

Ellissa Bain

The cause of the crash is still being investigated

Sebastian 'Bash' Cross from Celebrity Traitors

Private schools and family millions: The privileged life Celebrity Traitors winner Sebastian Cross has

Hayley Soen

His family has been described as ‘well connected’

Seven people arrested after fireworks set off in Birmingham city centre on Halloween

Victoria Hope

Fireworks were fired at crowds in the city centre on Saturday 31st October

worst uk universities for employability 2026 this is part of the university of the arts london

The 20 worst UK universities for employability in 2026, according to graduate data

Claudia Cox

Less than half of grads from three unis find jobs

‘I’m getting out’: Celebrity Traitor James Acaster details moment he almost called it quits

Kieran Galpin

Stressing from episode one is a mood

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Pokémon GO

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I’m sold

Bash Croft has a very sweet explanation for James Acaster’s Celebrity Traitors ‘downfall’

Hebe Hancock

‘It’s so easy when you’re watching it to have opinions’

There’s actually been an update on Michaella and the beekeeper after Love Is Blind season 11

Hayley Soen

Everyone has been backing them

UCL launches new health-oriented business school in Dubai

Finbar Seery

UCL is expanding its global presence with a new health-oriented business school in Dubai

The Celebrity Traitors

One surprising celeb lost thousands of Instagram followers while on The Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

Whereas one celeb gained over 200k

Three mistakes the Traitors made on Celebrity Traitors that caused their sudden downfall

Ellissa Bain

It all went downhill in the final episode

Doctor from Christa Pike’s failed execution speaks out and jarringly compares himself to Jesus

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m not an evil, vicious person’

the celebrity traitors season two cast most popular

The most popular Celebrity Traitors season two players, according to the actual cast

Claudia Cox

‘Miranda is one of the most magical people’

Rating my Halloween outfits for every year at uni

Faye Robinson

From freshers to third year, it just keeps getting better

James Acaster’s absence from the Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked final reportedly wasn’t accidental

Hebe Hancock

‘He simply did not want to put himself through it’

The Traitors and Love Island stars invited to Maya Jama’s Halloween party – and who missed out

Ellissa Bain

The guest list was strict

James Acaster reveals the moment he outed himself as a Traitor to Jerry, and the BBC cut it

Kieran Galpin

I’m stunned