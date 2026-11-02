The 20 worst UK universities for employability in 2026, according to graduate data

Less than half of grads from three unis find jobs

8 hours ago

Data from the annual Graduate Outcomes Survey reveals which 20 universities in the UK are the worst for employability.

At three UK universities, under half of undergraduate students end up with full-time jobs or in further education within 15 months. Only 42 per cent of grads from Ravensbourne University London find employment or places on further study courses. Norwich University of the Arts and the University for the Creative Arts aren’t too far behind.

Many of the worst universities in the UK for employability are specialist arts institutions. Arts University Bournemouth, Leeds Arts University and the University of the Arts London (UAL) all rank among the worst universities for grad jobs. This makes sense, since students who opt for arts and design courses are among the likeliest to be unemployed after uni, and have some of the lowest average graduate salaries.

This data all comes from the Higher Education Statistic Agency‘s (HESA’s) annual Graduate Outcomes Survey. The figures refer to the proportion of undergraduate university leavers from 2024 who had full-time jobs, were in full-time further education, or were employed and in further education within 15 months.

Here are the 20 worst UK universities for employability, according to data from the Graduate Outcomes Survey:

=19. Buckinghamshire New University – 62 per cent

=19. University College Birmingham – 62 per cent

=17. University of Roehampton – 61 per cent

=17. Abertay University – 61 per cent

16. University of Suffolk – 60 per cent

15. University of Bedfordshire – 60 per cent

14. University of Westminster – 59 per cent

=12. University of East London – 58 per cent

=12. Bath Spa University – 58 per cent

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11. London Metropolitan University – 57 per cent

10. Falmouth University – 56 per cent

=8. Arts University Bournemouth – 55 per cent

=8. SOAS University of London – 55 per cent

7. Arden University – 54 per cent

6. University of the Arts London (UAL) – 53 per cent

5. BIMM University – 52 per cent

4. Leeds Arts University – 51 per cent

3. University for the Creative Arts – 49 per cent

2. Norwich University of the Arts – 48 per cent

1. Ravensbourne University London – 42 per cent

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Featured image credit: Derek Harper / Chelsea College of Art and Design / CC BY-SA 2.0