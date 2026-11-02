The Tab
worst uk universities for employability 2026 this is part of the university of the arts london

The 20 worst UK universities for employability in 2026, according to graduate data

Less than half of grads from three unis find jobs

Claudia Cox | News

Data from the annual Graduate Outcomes Survey reveals which 20 universities in the UK are the worst for employability.

At three UK universities, under half of undergraduate students end up with full-time jobs or in further education within 15 months. Only 42 per cent of grads from Ravensbourne University London find employment or places on further study courses. Norwich University of the Arts and the University for the Creative Arts aren’t too far behind.

Many of the worst universities in the UK for employability are specialist arts institutions. Arts University Bournemouth, Leeds Arts University and the University of the Arts London (UAL) all rank among the worst universities for grad jobs. This makes sense, since students who opt for arts and design courses are among the likeliest to be unemployed after uni, and have some of the lowest average graduate salaries.

This data all comes from the Higher Education Statistic Agency‘s (HESA’s) annual Graduate Outcomes Survey. The figures refer to the proportion of undergraduate university leavers from 2024 who had full-time jobs, were in full-time further education, or were employed and in further education within 15 months.

Here are the 20 worst UK universities for employability, according to data from the Graduate Outcomes Survey:

=19. Buckinghamshire New University – 62 per cent

=19. University College Birmingham – 62 per cent

=17. University of Roehampton – 61 per cent

The University of Roehampton's Grove House as that's one of the worst universities in the uk for employability

The University of Roehampton’s Grove House
(Credit: Diliff)

=17. Abertay University – 61 per cent

16. University of Suffolk – 60 per cent

15. University of Bedfordshire – 60 per cent

14. University of Westminster – 59 per cent

=12. University of East London – 58 per cent

=12. Bath Spa University – 58 per cent

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bath Spa University (@bathspauni)

11. London Metropolitan University – 57 per cent

10. Falmouth University – 56 per cent

=8. Arts University Bournemouth – 55 per cent

=8. SOAS University of London – 55 per cent

7. Arden University – 54 per cent

6. University of the Arts London (UAL) – 53 per cent

The Chelsea College of Art and Design, which is part of the University of the Arts London worst uk universities for employability

The Chelsea College of Art and Design, which is part of the University of the Arts London
(Credit: Entangle)

5. BIMM University – 52 per cent

4. Leeds Arts University – 51 per cent

3. University for the Creative Arts – 49 per cent

2. Norwich University of the Arts – 48 per cent

1. Ravensbourne University London – 42 per cent

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

Featured image credit: Derek Harper / Chelsea College of Art and Design / CC BY-SA 2.0

More on: Grad jobs University University rankings
Claudia Cox | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I'm sold

Pokémon GO

Read Next

esther and a load of university of cambridge grads at senate house most employable grads uk universities

The 14 UK universities producing the most employable grads in 2027, according to hiring managers

Cardiff University staff threaten strike action over redundancies and workloads

The 27 least popular UK university courses, which fewer than 200 students pick

Latest

Traitor or Faithful? Which Durham college would win the traitors

Helena Risebury

Seventeen colleges, one prize pot, who will will?

I already have Celebrity Traitors withdrawal, but thankfully the normal version is almost here

Kieran Galpin

Filming is finished!

All the charities the Celebrity Traitors cast chose, and who actually donated

Hebe Hancock

Maya has matched the winnings

‘Like a meteor hit the ground’: Palm Beach residents describe Learjet plane crash scene

Ellissa Bain

The cause of the crash is still being investigated

Sebastian 'Bash' Cross from Celebrity Traitors

Private schools and family millions: The privileged life Celebrity Traitors winner Sebastian Cross has

Hayley Soen

His family has been described as ‘well connected’

Seven people arrested after fireworks set off in Birmingham city centre on Halloween

Victoria Hope

Fireworks were fired at crowds in the city centre on Saturday 31st October

worst uk universities for employability 2026 this is part of the university of the arts london

The 20 worst UK universities for employability in 2026, according to graduate data

Claudia Cox

Less than half of grads from three unis find jobs

‘I’m getting out’: Celebrity Traitor James Acaster details moment he almost called it quits

Kieran Galpin

Stressing from episode one is a mood

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Pokémon GO

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I’m sold

Bash Croft has a very sweet explanation for James Acaster’s Celebrity Traitors ‘downfall’

Hebe Hancock

‘It’s so easy when you’re watching it to have opinions’

There’s actually been an update on Michaella and the beekeeper after Love Is Blind season 11

Hayley Soen

Everyone has been backing them

UCL launches new health-oriented business school in Dubai

Finbar Seery

UCL is expanding its global presence with a new health-oriented business school in Dubai

The Celebrity Traitors

One surprising celeb lost thousands of Instagram followers while on The Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

Whereas one celeb gained over 200k

Three mistakes the Traitors made on Celebrity Traitors that caused their sudden downfall

Ellissa Bain

It all went downhill in the final episode

Doctor from Christa Pike’s failed execution speaks out and jarringly compares himself to Jesus

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m not an evil, vicious person’

the celebrity traitors season two cast most popular

The most popular Celebrity Traitors season two players, according to the actual cast

Claudia Cox

‘Miranda is one of the most magical people’

Rating my Halloween outfits for every year at uni

Faye Robinson

From freshers to third year, it just keeps getting better

James Acaster’s absence from the Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked final reportedly wasn’t accidental

Hebe Hancock

‘He simply did not want to put himself through it’

The Traitors and Love Island stars invited to Maya Jama’s Halloween party – and who missed out

Ellissa Bain

The guest list was strict

James Acaster reveals the moment he outed himself as a Traitor to Jerry, and the BBC cut it

Kieran Galpin

I’m stunned