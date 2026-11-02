Seven people arrested after fireworks set off in Birmingham city centre on Halloween

Fireworks were fired at crowds in the city centre on Saturday 31st October

8 hours ago

Seven people have been arrested after fireworks were launched at members of the public and police officers in Birmingham city centre.

Footage shared by Birmz Is Grime shows crowds running away as fireworks were set off along New Street last Saturday (31st October).

West Midlands Police confirmed seven people, aged between 15 and 26, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrests were made around Stephenson Street and Corporation Street for a number of offences including assault, possession of fireworks and possession of an offensive weapon,” according to a police spokesperson. They added that all seven “remain in custody for questioning.”

One witness described the scene as being “like a warzone”, while another described the incident as “petrifying”.

Police were given special Section 60 powers on Saturday night, which allowed them to stop and search anyone they suspected of holding weapons or fireworks.

Chief Superintendent Tom Joyce said: “The safety of our communities is paramount, and we’ll do all we can to ensure this.”

The incident comes after West Midlands Police warned of a zero-tolerance approach to fireworks-related disorder over Halloween and Bonfire Night with extra officers deployed across the city.

Featured image via SWNS