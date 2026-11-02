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I already have Celebrity Traitors withdrawal, but thankfully the normal version is almost here

Filming is finished!

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The Celebrity Traitors ended with Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan, but I need more, so when is season five of the standard version arriving on our TVs?

The second season of The Celebrity Traitors was a HUGE hit, smashing not only Traitors’ records but TV records in general. It even beat the World Cup in terms of viewers. But now, after the conclusion, we’re left with a Traitors-sized hole in our hearts. Thankfully, the standard version of the show *should* be right around the corner. 

“We are proud to remain faithful to The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors until 2030 and wanted to say a big thank you to the outstanding team at Studio Lambert Scotland for bringing it to screen. We can’t wait to share many more twists and turns with viewers all across the UK in the coming years,” Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, confirmed in March. 

Season five was officially greenlit last year, and filming took place in June. The BBC are now in the editing process, and though they’ve not confirmed a launch date, it doesn’t take a genius to put two and two together. 

I reckon I know when The Traitors season five is out

Credit: BBC

 

There have been four seasons of The Traitors to date, and besides season one, which started airing in November, all the other seasons have followed the same schedule. Season two premiered on January 3, and seasons three and four on January 1. 

According to other publications, including Metro, The Traitors season five is set for a release in “early” January 2027. Now, January 1 is on a Friday this year, so it’s not clear if that will interrupt the schedule, or whether they’ll have a chunkier premiere to accommodate the same timings. 

When approached by The Tab for confirmation, a rep for the BBC simply said that an announcement would be released in ” due course.” How mysterious. 

Claudia Winkleman is set to return as the show’s host, and Ed Gamble as the host of Uncloaked. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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