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Sebastian 'Bash' Cross from Celebrity Traitors

Private schools and family millions: The privileged life Celebrity Traitors winner Sebastian Cross has

His family has been described as ‘well connected’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Most of us know Sebastian “Bash” Croft from Heartstopper on Netflix, and now as a Faithful champion on The Celebrity Traitors series two. But, it would seem he’s been carving out a showbiz life for years, and his background is wild. 

Bash comes from a mega rich family, and has had a lifestyle most of us could only dream of. From private schools, to parents who could afford to up sticks and move just to try and help his dream. He doesn’t seem to one to boast about it, so you’d be forgiven for having no idea about his background. 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Bash Croft (@sebastiancroft)

Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft comes from mega money

Sebastian Croft grew up in Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, in a family that has been described as “well connected”.

Bash’s mum Doulla stood as a Green party candidate in Kensington and Chelsea, and his father John is co–founder of Elevate, a leading innovator in the legal services industry, which generates about £100million in revenue every year. His mum has worked as an executive at a number of companies in her career, including Facebook. 

As a child, Bash attended St Edward’s boarding school in Oxford, where fees are up to £62k a year. He did his A-Levels at the Mander Portman Woodward, a sixth–form college in Kensington. It wasn’t cheap there either, fees are £35k a year. 

According to MailOnline, when Bash was growing up he started his career on the West End. His parents have always been super supportive, and were so determined he’d make it that they moved to a flat in Covent Garden so the theatre world was on his doorstep. Btw, the average price of a home in Covent Garden is around £1.6million. Oh to be able to just casually do that. 

His mum Doulla has joked that during intervals of shows, it would have been quicker to pop home and go to the loo, instead of queuing at the theatre toilets. Money well spent, if you ask me. 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Bash Croft (@sebastiancroft)

What is his net worth? 

He might be young, but Sebastian Croft has worked on projects such as Heartstopper, How to Date Billy Walsh, and I’ll Find You. He’s now said to be worth £2million, without the family money. We definitely need to watch this space when it comes to his success. 

Featured image via Can Nguyen/Shutterstock. For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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