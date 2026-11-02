Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

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Whether you’re a longtime player, a new trainer, or someone returning to the world of Pokémon, Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event is simply not to be missed. I mean, you technically can miss it, but that would be silly. Don’t you like fun (and free stuff)?

We sadly don’t live in a reality where our best friends are adorable (and fierce) creatures with powers, but Pokémon GO sure is close. First launched in 2016, the mobile game has become bigger than Palkia, stronger than Machamp – and it’s only getting grander each year.

Grab your diary, because there are two days in November that are hugely important to any budding Pokémon trainer.

Okay, here are the Pokémon GO Wild Area details you need to know

Attention all Pokémon trainers, because on November 14 and 15, Pokémon GO is hosting a Wild Area event with gripping battles, shiny Pokémon, and the chance to capture rare creatures known as mighty Pokémon.

Though earlier events have been location-specific, this one is worldwide and hosted virtually, so there’s enough fun for literally everyone. The event is running on both Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm local time.

As for what you’ll actually be getting up to during those long hours, expect raids, battles, and special tasks and rewards exclusive to the event.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit here

Now, what you really want to know: Which Pokémon are involved?

A Pokémon GO event is only as good as the Pokémon waiting to be captured, and the Wild Area showcase is boasting some pretty solid additions to your Pokédex.

For one, Gigantamax Duraludon makes its Pokémon GO debut in six-star Max Battles, but it doesn’t stop there. Max Battles will also see the introduction of Dynamax Dialga on Saturday, and Dynamax Palkia on Sunday. And yes, all three of those Pokémon do come in shiny versions, so keep your fingers crossed.

If raids are more your vibe, there are also tons of unique specimens to collect. On Saturday, you can acquire Machamp wearing a modern jacket on three-star raids, and Zekrom and White Kyurem on five-star raids. The next day, there’s a chance to get Machamp again and Reshiram and Black Kyurem on five-star raids.

Then there’s the event-themed Pokémon you’ll simply find in the wild through two-hour rotating windows. For Steel-type, expect Pokémon like Skarmory, Magnemite, and Lucario, and for Dragon-type, Charmander, Gible, and Dratini.

To top it all off, there are the mighty Pokémon. These guys have higher stats and are more difficult to capture, but luckily, the game is equipping you with event-exclusive GO Safari Balls to increase your chances. Examples of those mighty Pokémon include Alolan Exeggutor and Scizor.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit here

Did someone say free stuff? SOLD

Besides the chance to capture and battle the above Pokémon – and *hopefully* their shiny variants – you can expect the following free features:

Chance to get GO Safari Balls from spinning PokéStops and Photo Discs at Gyms

Up to three free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Daily Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

Three GO Snapshot surprise event encounters per day—when taking snapshots during the event, certain Steel- and Dragon-type Pokémon may appear

Party Play will be active for eight hours

Chance to encounter mighty Pokémon on Routes

If you buy a ticket, you get even more

The event itself is free to play, but purchasing a ticket gets you even more stuff. We love stuff.

For just $11.99 (£9), you get:

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon

Daily Max Particle collection limit increased to 3,200

Increased Max Particles from Power Spots and exploration

Up to six free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

2× Candy for catching Pokémon

2× incense duration

Increased chance of 10 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops and Photo Discs at Gyms

Six GO Snapshot surprise event encounters per day—when taking snapshots during the event, certain Steel- and Dragon-type Pokémon may appear

Lure Modules activated will last for two hours

Latias and Latios will be attracted to your incense

So, all that is a roundabout way of saying you need to get on download Pokémon GO, strap on your best adventuring outfit, and catch them all.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit here

Featured image credit: Pokémon GO