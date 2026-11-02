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‘I’m getting out’: Celebrity Traitor James Acaster details moment he almost called it quits

Stressing from episode one is a mood

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

James Acaster didn’t have the easiest time on The Celebrity Traitors, and while we knew about his struggles in the latter half of the show, even those first few episodes were causing him stress. 

Speaking to Far Out Magazine, the comedian said he should have gotten out during the second mission. As you’ll remember, it involved being buried under the ground as the celebs attempted to retrieve both the money and their compatriots. You’ll also no doubt remember the moment that Jerry Hall said the safe word within seconds, starting the long road that would end in Hannah Fry’s banishment. 

“I was lying there thinking, actually, I think I’m really scared of this. As soon as the soil was heaped on top, Bella did say, ‘Imagine if they can’t get us out,'” he said, saying that Jerry “didn’t like it. She didn’t like, well, none of us liked it.”

“I respect Jerry the most because Jerry just went, ‘I’m not doing this.’ Like, are you kidding me? And the rest of us were just like, ‘We want to win Traitors in our coffins, idiots,'” he added. 

“We should have just done what – as soon as I heard Jerry got out, I should have said to Bella, ‘I’m getting out, forget it. If it’s a free-for-all now, we should all get out. They can’t stop us all. We could all do it.'”

Of course, later in the season, the intensity did finally get to James Acaster. Michael Sheen grilled him for mere seconds before he buckled, admitting his Traitor status during the roundtable. People still can’t decide if he did the right thing. 

The stress of Celebrity Traitors continued even after the show

Credit: BBC

For the duration of The Celebrity Traitors, there were rumblings about a potential feud between James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan, and Rob Beckett. All parties involved rejected the idea, having worked together for years, but sources have since claimed that it stopped James from going to Uncloaked with the rest of the cast. 

“Being at Uncloaked would not have been the top of his list of places to be on Friday afternoon when the episode was filmed, but being there when Romesh was being celebrated for winning the show was most definitely not appealing to him,” they alleged. 

“Rather than wanting to revisit an experience that had become so negative, he is said to have decided that he simply did not want to put himself through it all again.”

James has yet to properly address his exit from the show. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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