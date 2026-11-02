The most popular Celebrity Traitors season two players, according to the actual cast

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Alongside all the betrayals and backstabbing during The Celebrity Traitors, some cast members formed some very cute unlikely friendships. Here’s which players from The Celebrity Traitors season two were particularly popular in the castle, and keep being praised by the rest of the cast.

Michael Sheen

Leigh-Anne was surprised to form a close bond with Michael Sheen while they filmed The Traitors. She told The Sunday Times Style: “Love him. Honestly, like I felt like he looked after me. He was so lovely.” Aw.

Miranda Hart

It seems the cast of The Celebrity Traitors loved watching her as much as we did. Sebastian shares on his podcast The Sunday Scaries with Bash Croft: “Miranda is one of the most magical people, because the way her shows make you feel – that’s just her … I was so giddy to be there, and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I get to be silly with Miranda!’ This is the dream.”

Romesh Ranganathan

Leigh-Anne said Romesh was the person she was closest too. She praised his and Rob’s “dry humour”.

Jerry Hall also formed an unlikely friendship with Romesh and Rob. On The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, she said: “I love my boys!” She jokes it would be “so much fun” to join them for a travel TV show.

Sebastian said his “bestie” on The Celebrity Traitors was Romesh. “We formed an unlikely bond … he’s just such a wonderful person. He’s such a sweetie and he has this very self-deprecating hilarious demeanour, but he’s just a good person and he cares about people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bash Croft (@sebastiancroft)

“In the moments where we weren’t talking about the game, he was always the person who would actually talk about, like, ‘How are you feeling?’ Or, ‘Don’t worry about this thing.’ Or, ‘I know you feel you have to be on the whole time, but it’s okay to just take some time.’ Stuff like that, where it’s like someone’s actually looking out for you.”

Aw. I love that they won together, then.

Maya Jama also named Romesh as a new friend. She invited him (as well as Hannah, Kenny and Sebastian) to her Halloween party. She told Variety: “We’re the most unlikely group ever, but it’s a bond that you can’t have with anybody else because we’re the only ones who went through this exact experience.”

Sebastian (aka Bash) Croft

Romesh became a fan of Sebastian, and felt confident he could be trusted. He told Sebastian on BBC Radio 2: “I just think, in you dealings with people, every day in those situations, and you’re watching them, you just go, ‘I just think this guy’s a Faithful.’ And I thought that about you fairly early on. And I did not waver from that belief, for one second at all. And I can’t tell you why.”

Nawww, this makes the end result of The Celebrity Traitors even more meaningful.

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Featured image via BBC iPlayer.