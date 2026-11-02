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Rating my Halloween outfits for every year at uni

From freshers to third year, it just keeps getting better

Faye Robinson | Opinion

Halloween is elite at uni. Everyone is so committed to dressing up, excited for clubbing and willing to host houseparties that it makes Halloween so enjoyable. Here are seven of my Halloween costumes from every year at uni. 

1. Cruella Deville

In my first year at uni, I found a unique black and white polka dot corset at a charity shop in city centre York. This was so perfect as the centrepiece for a Cruella Deville, villain style, outfit  for my first Halloween costume. I paired this corset with a simple black skirt, coordinating polka dot tights, red accessories like hers from the films, and half of my hair in white hairspray to mimic her own unique look.  

2. Magic Mike 

As freshers, my flat and I dressed as coordinating Magic Mike men for a group costume. We loved all being matching and dancing together in the club all night long. All of us already owned white tank tops and blue jeans, we only had to buy (or borrow from our mate flatmates) the iconic ties to wear. We printed out fake paper money to stick to us to fully execute the characters. 

3. Snow White 

Starting of Halloween in second year I wanted to do a solo costume that felt very me. As a brunette myself, I wanted to be a chartacter which is fitting for my natural look yet enhancing with creative accessories. Therefore, I ended up as Snow White.

I bought a cheap blue corset online and found all other accessories (a crown, white gloves and red lipstick) from various shops in town. The outfit was worn to a house party which we hosted and everyone recognised my outfit immediately. 

Obviously not the scariest costume, but who wants to be scary when you can look gorgeous? 

4. A fairy 

Probably one of the easiest and most recommended outfit you can create at uni. Realistically all you need is fairy wings (these can be available from Amazon which fast delivery, or Shein for a small price) and a top, skirt or dress that suits the whimsical aesthetic. For me, I went all out. I got a sparking purple corset, layered lace skirt, shimmering wings to match my corset top and a silver star wand to complete the look.

The corset was surprisingly comfortable despite the nature of the design. I wore this to the club and tried not to poke someone in the eye with my wings. I would recommend this outfit to anyone who wants to reuse items, especially the fairy wings, for socials or other Halloween nights for future years. 

5. A man

Honestly, the scariest outfit I could think of. This parody costume was so fun to put together and definitely one of the easiest. All I used was brown eyeliner to draw on a fake beard and mustache, an old (unironed) gym t-shirt, the baggiest jeans I owned, a cap (acquired from my brother, but male friends or a charity shop can also be your best bets) and trainers. The most comfortable I have ever felt in a club. 

The looks and reactions I got were priceless, especially from men. 

6. Regina George 

I wanted to switch up my normal appearance and wear different coloured wig. Obviously Regina George, from the iconic film Mean Girls, was a perfect fit. Even though getting the wig on and looking presentable was a bit of a challenge for me and my housemate, we made it work. 

I bought other pink accessories from online including: A journal with the branded Burn Book cover like theirs in the film, a pink headband (mainly to secure the wig), the top that Regina wears in the mall which says “A little bit dramatic” and a simple black skirt and black boots. It required a bit more planning and buying all of the accessories than other costumes but it was worth it for the photos and the recognition of the character. 

I never thought I would see myself blonde so this costume was very fun to try for the night. 

7. Cowgirl 

My final outfit for Halloween in my third year at uni. I loved this outfit as it’s very easy to create with minimal accessories.

I already had a white top (red or flannel would also work), a denim skirt and cowboy boots (bought years ago for uni socials, thankfully they came in handy to use again). I only had to buy a cowboy hat, a red neckerchief and a fake pistol. I found these online at a good price so my outfit came together nicely and under budget. 

Faye Robinson | Opinion
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