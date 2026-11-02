Three mistakes the Traitors made on Celebrity Traitors that caused their sudden downfall

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Right up until the final episode, it was looking like a guaranteed Traitor win on Celebrity Traitors 2026, but everything changed in the final half an hour. Even when Maya was banished, people were convinced Kenny would win, and even he seemed confident that he had it in the bag, but everything came crashing down all of a sudden. Here are three mistakes the Traitors made that led to their downfall.

Not murdering Michael Sheen sooner

The first mistake was not killing Michael Sheen sooner. He was the one who orchestrated the Traitors’ entire downfall by working out that they murdered in plain sight using the perfume bottle, and James Acaster was a Traitor. After that, he was on to Maya, and had a theory that Kenny was a Traitor as well. He knew too much, so they murdered him, but it was already too late, and his theories had already spread through the rest of the Faithfuls. They severely underestimated how clever he was. Rookie error.

Kenny had no other allies in the castle

Kenny and Maya were also way too close. The other cast members said they spent every second in the castle together. So, when Maya was banished, it instantly raised suspicion that he was a Traitor too. Then, after Maya left, he had no other allies to back him up. Kenny put all his effort into Maya, when he should have been making sure he had other pals in there. Honestly, the mistake probably stems from Maya choosing him as a Traitor in the first place. Two besties as Traitors was never going to work.

They stayed too quiet at the roundtable

Throughout the entire series, the Traitors kept with the same tactic: stay quiet and undetected. That worked when there were a lot of people in the castle, because they could just fly through the process unnoticed. But as they neared the end, that just didn’t work anymore as suspicion started being put on everyone. Maya, James and Kenny were rubbish at trying to defend themselves at the roundtable, and ultimately couldn’t deceive anyone that they were Faithful.

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Featured image credit: BBC