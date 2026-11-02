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UCL launches new health-oriented business school in Dubai

UCL is expanding its global presence with a new health-oriented business school in Dubai

Finbar Seery | News

UCL has announced the launch of The Global Business School for Health (GBSH) in Dubai as part of its project to expand presence in the Middle East.

The new education centre describes itself as the world’s first ever business school focused solely on healthcare innovation. 

The school hopes to welcome students as early as 2027, and has been granted permission by the UAE to build the campus in Dubai Healthcare City.

UCL claims the establishment of the GBSH will widen access to postgraduate healthcare education and connect communities across Africa, the Gulf and South Asia. 

Professor Nora Colton, Founding Director of the GBSH said: “Our mission is to improve health outcomes by building strong leadership, management and innovation across health systems.”

The new Dubai campus will offer programmes such as a health and wellness management MSc and executive MBA health and it is set to provide opportunities for collaboration with healthcare providers and governmental bodies. 

The founding of the GBSH fits within the UAE’s plan to position itself as a leading destination for students across the globe. 

UCL used to have a campus in Qatar that graduated 330 students in its 10 years of existence from 2010-2020. 

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Featured image via Unsplash

Finbar Seery | News
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