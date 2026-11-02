Bash Croft has a very sweet explanation for James Acaster’s Celebrity Traitors ‘downfall’

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Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft has shared his thoughts on James Acaster‘s dramatic Celebrity Traitors confession, and he thinks the comedian’s biggest downfall was simply being too nice.

James became one of the most reluctant Traitors in the show’s history, eventually shocking everyone by exposing himself during an incredibly tense roundtable. Rather than continue playing the game, he appeared unable to cope with the guilt of deceiving his fellow contestants.

And Bash, who went on to win the series, reckons James’ conscience ultimately got the better of him.

Speaking on his podcast, The Sunday Scaries with Bash Croft, he said: “I think James’s downfall, ultimately, was he’s too good of a person. He felt too bad. And I think it’s so easy when you’re watching it to have opinions or say what you would have done.

“But, like, A, it’s so different when you have the cut, the like sizzle reel of like, even Maya saying, like, you know, when we murdered and then being like, ‘when we banished’, or the mistake she made a breakfast.

“I think a few people were like, how did you not pick up on that? And I was like, because when you’re watching it, it cuts into her face. I was eating a croissant. I was like, across what was happening.”

Bash also explained why he thought James found the experience particularly difficult, pointing out that although everyone knew they were taking part in a game, that didn’t make being eliminated any less upsetting.

He continued: “Most people went, sure people are sad, but ultimately it’s a game. Whereas I think he cared so much about everyone. And, like, Of course it’s a game, but also, like, it’s the biggest show. People want to do well on it, and so people are gutted when they get murdered or they get banished. you see that.

Bash’s view on James Acaster on Traitors. https://t.co/dM3KvOXNiu — PsychEdMutant 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@dudulives24) November 2, 2026

“I found that hard getting it wrong as a faithful at the round table. I actually, I cannot imagine how horrible it was for someone like James, who’s such a just wonderful person.”

James wasn’t the only Celebrity Traitors contestant Bash spoke about on the podcast. He also got rather sentimental when discussing some of the friendships he made during filming.

Miranda Hart was particularly high on his list, with Bash describing her as someone whose personality is just as lovely away from the screen.

He said: “Miranda is one of the most magical people because the way her shows make you feel is like that’s just her.

“I was just like oh my god I get to like be silly with Miranda. This is the dream.”

And when asked who his closest friend from the castle was, Bash picked Romesh Ranganathan, despite admitting they weren’t necessarily the most obvious pairing.

He explained: “If I was to pick one person, it would probably have to be Romesh just because, I mean naturally, but also we formed an unlikely bond.

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Featured image via BBC