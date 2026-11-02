All the charities the Celebrity Traitors cast chose, and who actually donated

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Celebrity Traitors has officially come to an end, with Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft walking away with the £83,000 prize pot.

The pair were crowned joint winners of the series, meaning their winnings will be split between their chosen charities. Romesh is donating his share to the Refugee Council, while Bash has chosen refugee organisation Choose Love. That’s £41,500 heading to each cause.

Maya Jama, who was banished just before the final, has also revealed she’s donated her would-be winnings to her chosen charity, Action for Children.

While the other contestants didn’t make it to the prize pot, all 21 celebrities entered the castle playing for a charity close to their hearts. Here’s a look at every organisation the cast chose, and what they actually do.

Amol Rajan: The Louis Dundas Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital

The centre specialises in palliative care for seriously ill children, providing medical, emotional and psychological support to young patients and their families.

Bella Ramsey: Bamboozle Theatre Company

This theatre company creates interactive performances and creative experiences for children and young people, particularly those with complex needs.

James Acaster: Friends of the Earth Charitable Trust

The environmental charity campaigns to protect the planet, tackling issues including climate change, nature loss and pollution.

James Blunt: Blue Marine Foundation

The charity works to protect the world’s oceans, campaigning against overfishing and supporting marine conservation projects.

Jerry Hall: The King’s Trust

Founded by King Charles III, the charity helps young people overcome barriers to employment through training, education and business support.

Joanne McNally: UNICEF

UNICEF works around the world to protect children’s rights and provide essentials including healthcare, education, clean water and emergency assistance.

Joe Lycett: Tamworth Wellbeing and Cancer Support Centre

The local organisation offers practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer, as well as promoting health and wellbeing in the Tamworth community.

Julie Hesmondhalgh: Reuben’s Retreat

The charity supports families who have lost a child, as well as those caring for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

King Kenny: Rethink Mental Illness

The mental health charity provides advice, support and information to people experiencing mental health problems, while campaigning for better services and treatment.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: British Red Cross Society

The humanitarian organisation provides emergency assistance, crisis support and practical help to people affected by disasters, conflict and other difficult circumstances.

Maya Jama: Action for Children

The charity works with vulnerable children, young people and families, helping to give children a ‘safe and happy childhood’ and the foundations they need to thrive in life.

After being eliminated from the show at the very last minute, Maya revealed she’d donated what she would have won to Action for Children anyway. The charity subsequently confirmed it had received her generous donation, meaning it still benefited from her time on the show despite her missing out on the final prize.

Michael Sheen: Tŷ Hafan

The Welsh children’s hospice provides specialist care and support for children with life-shortening conditions, as well as helping their families.

Miranda Hart: Astriid

Astriid supports people living with long-term health conditions, helping them access employment opportunities and remain active in the workplace.

Myha’la: The Food Foundation

The charity campaigns to improve the UK’s food system, tackling food poverty and pushing for everyone to have access to affordable, nutritious food.

Professor Hannah Fry: Alzheimer’s Society

The organisation supports people living with dementia and their families, funds research into the condition and campaigns for better care and understanding.

Richard E. Grant: Longfield Community Hospice

The hospice provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care for people with life-limiting illnesses, alongside support for their loved ones.

Rob Beckett: Matt Palmer Trust

The charity works to improve mental wellbeing across the UK and Ireland, raising awareness of depression and funding organisations that provide mental health support.

Romesh Ranganathan: Refugee Council

The charity helps refugees and people seeking asylum in the UK find safety, access support and rebuild their lives after fleeing war, persecution and violence.

Ross Kemp: The Haemophilia Society

The organisation supports people living with haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders, offering advice, information and campaigning for better treatment.

Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft: Choose Love

The humanitarian organisation supports refugees and displaced people around the world, providing emergency aid and longer-term assistance, including to LGBTQ+ people forced to flee persecution.

Sharon Rooney: Robin House Children’s Hospice

Based in Scotland, Robin House provides specialist hospice care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, as well as support for their families.

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Featured image via BBC