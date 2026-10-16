A guide to the best Black History Month events happening in Birmingham

From poetry, theatre, dance and music, here’s how to celebrate Black History Month in Birmingham this October

4 hours ago

Black History Month is here again and Birmingham is marking the occasion with many exciting programmes not just in City Centre but on Birmingham University Campus as well. This year’s diverse calendar offers something for everyone.

Whether you’re interested in literature, music, theatre, baking or simply looking to experience something new, BHM 2026 has got it all.

If you don’t want to be a victim of FOMO, here’s our guide to some of the standout events happening across the city:

1. Hue & Cry, Roachford

Music lovers can look forward to an unforgettable evening at Symphony Hall as Scottish pop duo Hue & Cry joins forces with soul singer-songwriter Roachford. With decades of chart success between them, audiences can expect a setlist packed with timeless hits, powerful vocals and infectious energy.

Date: Friday 16th October 2026

Venue: Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EA

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £40 – 115

More information here: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/hue-cry-roachford

2. Afro Dance Xplosion

For those seeking high-energy entertainment, Afro Dance Xplosion promises an exhilarating celebration of movement, culture and artistic expression. Hosted at the Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), the performance will bring together dynamic choreography and vibrant storytelling inspired by African and diasporic dance traditions.

Date: Tuesday 20th October 2026

Venue: Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, B12 92H

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £22 (£18 concessions)

More information here: https://macbirmingham.co.uk/events/afro-dance-xplosion-2026-transcen-dance

Age guidance: 7+

3. Made You Look

This is a unique theatrical experience that combines performance with an accompanying exhibition. With a concise running time and immersive format, the production encourages audiences to look beyond first impressions and engage with different perspectives.

Date: Wednesday 21st October – Thursday 22nd October 2026

Venue: Birmingham Repertory Theatre (The Door), 6 Centenary Square, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EP

Running time: 40 mins. Plus a 20 min exhibition (no interval)

Tickets: From £13 (Plus £3.50 transaction fee)

More information here: https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/made-you-look/

4. Guild of Students: Africanize Poetry Workshop

Black History Month is also a chance to celebrate literary voices, and the University of Birmingham Guild of Students is doing just that with its Africanize Poetry Workshop. The event offers an opportunity for aspiring and experienced writers alike to experiment with poetry, share ideas and explore African storytelling traditions in a supportive environment.

Date: Friday 23rd October 2026

Venue: M208 & M209, Teaching and Learning Building, University of Birmingham Campus

Time: 6pm – 8.30pm

Tickets: FREE

Reserve a spot here: https://www.guildofstudents.com/ents/event/14639/

5. 40 Years of Handsworth Songs: Film Screening and Q&A panel

This special screening marks the film’s 40th anniversary and will be followed by a panel discussion exploring its legacy and enduring relevance. It’s an excellent opportunity for film enthusiasts, historians and members of the community to reflect on one of the city’s most significant cultural works.

Date: Thursday 22nd October 2026

Venue: Mockingbird Cinema, The Custard Factory, Digbeth

Time: 6.30pm – 8.30pm

Tickets: FREE

Reserve a spot here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/40-years-of-handsworth-songs-film-screening-and-qa-panel-tickets-2001045640377?aff=oddtdtcreator

6. Bread & Belief for Black History Month

Hosted by the lovely Reverend Mindy Bell, this event invites participants to bake and share bread while examining the relationship between faith, identity and social justice through an inclusive and thought-provoking lens.

It enables people to identify how religious stories can be reclaimed for liberation and to think about the question; How does God-Talk shape us?.

Date: Wednesday 28th October 2026

Venue: Oasis Lounge – Multifaith Chaplaincy, St. Francis Hall, University of Birmingham Campus

Time: 2pm – 4pm

Tickets: FREE

Reserve a spot here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bread-belief-for-black-history-month-oct-2026-tickets-2002759992049?aff=oddtdtcreator

7. ReggaeFest 2026

Interested in activities beyond Black History Month? Then check out ReggaeFest 2026. It continues throughout the year, bringing live reggae performances to audiences on the second Sunday of every month. The series culminates in festive celebrations with a Christmas Party on 13 December and a New Year’s Eve Party on 31st December.

Date: The second Sunday of every month

Venue: Tower of Song. 107 Pershore Road South B30 3JX

Tickets: £6.13

More information here: https://share.google/yvgR7drjDzND1STfG

Black History Month 2026 offers Birmingham residents and visitors a chance not only to celebrate Black history but also to engage with the vibrant culture, creativity and conversations shaping the present.

From inspiring discussions and artistic performances to music, poetry and film, this year’s programme demonstrates why Birmingham remains one of the UK’s most dynamic multicultural cities.

If you’re looking to broaden your horizons this October, these events provide the perfect place to start. Don’t leave it too late to book your spot when the city is offering so much.

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