The Tab

A guide to the best Black History Month events happening in Birmingham

From poetry, theatre, dance and music, here’s how to celebrate Black History Month in Birmingham this October

Gloria Nortey | Guides

Black History Month is here again and Birmingham is marking the occasion with many exciting programmes not just in City Centre but on Birmingham University Campus as well. This year’s diverse calendar offers something for everyone.

Whether you’re interested in literature, music, theatre, baking or simply looking to experience something new, BHM 2026 has got it all.

If you don’t want to be a victim of FOMO, here’s our guide to some of the standout events happening across the city:

1. Hue & Cry, Roachford

via Unsplash

Music lovers can look forward to an unforgettable evening at Symphony Hall as Scottish pop duo Hue & Cry joins forces with soul singer-songwriter Roachford. With decades of chart success between them, audiences can expect a setlist packed with timeless hits, powerful vocals and infectious energy.

Date: Friday 16th October 2026

Venue: Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EA

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £40 – 115

More information here: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/hue-cry-roachford 

2. Afro Dance Xplosion

via Unsplash

For those seeking high-energy entertainment, Afro Dance Xplosion promises an exhilarating celebration of movement, culture and artistic expression. Hosted at the Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), the performance will bring together dynamic choreography and vibrant storytelling inspired by African and diasporic dance traditions.

Date: Tuesday 20th October 2026

Venue: Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, B12 92H

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £22 (£18 concessions) 

More information here: https://macbirmingham.co.uk/events/afro-dance-xplosion-2026-transcen-dance

Age guidance: 7+

3. Made You Look

via Unsplash

This is a unique theatrical experience that combines performance with an accompanying exhibition. With a concise running time and immersive format, the production encourages audiences to look beyond first impressions and engage with different perspectives.

Date: Wednesday 21st October – Thursday 22nd October 2026

Venue: Birmingham Repertory Theatre (The Door), 6 Centenary Square, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EP

Running time: 40 mins. Plus a 20 min exhibition (no interval)

Tickets: From £13 (Plus £3.50 transaction fee)

More information here: https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/made-you-look/ 

4. Guild of Students: Africanize Poetry Workshop

Black History Month is also a chance to celebrate literary voices, and the University of Birmingham Guild of Students is doing just that with its Africanize Poetry Workshop. The event offers an opportunity for aspiring and experienced writers alike to experiment with poetry, share ideas and explore African storytelling traditions in a supportive environment.

Date: Friday 23rd October 2026

Venue: M208 & M209, Teaching and Learning Building, University of Birmingham Campus 

Time: 6pm – 8.30pm

Tickets: FREE 

Reserve a spot here: https://www.guildofstudents.com/ents/event/14639/

5. 40 Years of Handsworth Songs: Film Screening and Q&A panel

via Unsplash

This special screening marks the film’s 40th anniversary and will be followed by a panel discussion exploring its legacy and enduring relevance. It’s an excellent opportunity for film enthusiasts, historians and members of the community to reflect on one of the city’s most significant cultural works.

Date: Thursday 22nd October 2026

Venue: Mockingbird Cinema, The Custard Factory, Digbeth

Time: 6.30pm – 8.30pm 

Tickets: FREE 

Reserve a spot here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/40-years-of-handsworth-songs-film-screening-and-qa-panel-tickets-2001045640377?aff=oddtdtcreator

6. Bread & Belief for Black History Month

Hosted by the lovely Reverend Mindy Bell, this event invites participants to bake and share bread while examining the relationship between faith, identity and social justice through an inclusive and thought-provoking lens.

It enables people to identify how religious stories can be reclaimed for liberation and to think about the question; How does God-Talk shape us?.

Date: Wednesday 28th October 2026

Venue: Oasis Lounge – Multifaith Chaplaincy, St. Francis Hall, University of Birmingham Campus 

Time: 2pm – 4pm 

Tickets: FREE 

Reserve a spot here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bread-belief-for-black-history-month-oct-2026-tickets-2002759992049?aff=oddtdtcreator

7. ReggaeFest 2026

Interested in activities beyond Black History Month? Then check out ReggaeFest 2026. It continues throughout the year, bringing live reggae performances to audiences on the second Sunday of every month. The series culminates in festive celebrations with a Christmas Party on 13 December and a New Year’s Eve Party on 31st December.

Date: The second Sunday of every month 

Venue: Tower of Song. 107 Pershore Road South B30 3JX

Tickets: £6.13 

More information here: https://share.google/yvgR7drjDzND1STfG

Black History Month 2026 offers Birmingham residents and visitors a chance not only to celebrate Black history but also to engage with the vibrant culture, creativity and conversations shaping the present.

From inspiring discussions and artistic performances to music, poetry and film, this year’s programme demonstrates why Birmingham remains one of the UK’s most dynamic multicultural cities.

If you’re looking to broaden your horizons this October, these events provide the perfect place to start. Don’t leave it too late to book your spot when the city is offering so much.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Gloria Nortey | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
Latest

‘She is phenomenal’: Traitor Hannah Fry has realised that she’s related to her co-star

Kieran Galpin

‘I cannot tell you how much I admire her’

From Crawford to Turing: the stories behind UoM’s building names

Ajla Gasal

You’ve walked past them loads, but how many names do you truly know?

‘Students not getting what was promised, regardless of strikes’: Strikers speak out

Jorja Lindsay

The UCU strikes have reached their third week, but is the administration budging? The Edinburgh Tab asked strikers their opinions firsthand

Joe Lycett has opened up about being bisexual, after addressing it on Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

It comes after years of people making assumptions about him

uk universities selling off whole campuses this is the university of gloucestershire's and the university of essex's

Nottingham among three universities with whole campuses for sale due to financial pressures

Claudia Cox

The Russell Group uni is selling a site it spent nearly £80m on

Oops! James Acaster’s friend appears to drop hint about his ‘downfall’ on The Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

He also shared exactly what type of player his friend is

Lol, Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Lycett did actually legally change his name for political activism

Kieran Galpin

A Traitor at heart, even to his own name

Stella and Filip’s MAFS breakup turns messy as she’s ‘deeply sad’ over his ‘manosphere’ beliefs

Hayley Soen

He said we are currently living in a ‘war on men’

Rob Beckett was happy to be murdered on Celebrity Traitors because he desperately needed a break

Hebe Hancock

He’s ready for a day off

Celebrity Traitor Hannah Fry speaks out after banishment, exposing the error James and Maya made

Kieran Galpin

Maya and James might have exposed themselves

The eight Islanders rumoured for the next Love Island All Stars, from finalists to 2026 stars

Hayley Soen

I’m excited already

A guide to the best Black History Month events happening in Birmingham

Gloria Nortey

From poetry, theatre, dance and music, here’s how to celebrate Black History Month in Birmingham this October

Save the date! The Celebrity Traitors finale is almost here, and it’s the longest episode EVER

Kieran Galpin

It’s basically a Celebrity Traitors movie!

King Kenny is obvious, but so many of The Celebrity Traitors cast don’t use their real names

Kieran Galpin

Miranda Hart made the right call

Celebrity Traitors star Romesh Ranganathan’s family lost their home when he was a teenager

Hebe Hancock

He had a difficult upbringing

7 things to do in York now that Autumn has arrived

Izzy Cartwright

It’s officially cosy season, here’s how to embrace it

uk universities hazing initiation rituals students here is durham and some boys with drinks

Hazing isn’t only a problem at US universities – UK students have ‘initiation rituals’ too

Claudia Cox

A University of Cambridge student allegedly caught fire

Nigella refusing to take smaller bites on Bake Off is more important than you might think

Hebe Hancock

It’s a refreshing change for women

Stumped on which Birmingham societies to get involved in? Let’s break it down

Georgie Jones

There are over 300 societies at the UoB student guild, so how come you have no idea which one to join?

Hallo-week is back: Bristol’s best Halloween events 2026

Lara Wheatcroft

A guide to all of Bristol’s best Halloween events