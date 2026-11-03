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That viral Jacob Elordi video isn’t what people think it is, so here’s the real context

It’s not the first time it’s happened

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

A video claiming to show Jacob Elordi in an explicit video has been circulating on X, but there’s an important detail missing from all the posts calling it a leak: It isn’t actually him.

Some posts have presented the footage as a leaked intimate video of the actor, implying it was real material shared without his permission. However, others have correctly pointed out that the clip appears to be an AI deepfake.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Henrique Pais (@gussy_gang)

The video allegedly takes an existing explicit clip featuring male OnlyFans creator Gussy Gang and digitally superimposes Jacob’s face onto it. So, despite what some of the viral posts might have you believe, the footage is manipulated.

For anyone unfamiliar, deepfakes are videos or images created using artificial intelligence or similar technology to make it look as though someone is doing or saying something they never actually did. One particularly common form involves putting someone’s face onto sexually explicit footage without their consent.

People who recognised the original clip have been trying to clear up the confusion on social media.

One person who shared the original footage before it started doing the rounds with Jacob’s face edited onto it, wrote: “IT’S NOT JACOB GUYS TRUST ME I SAW THIS VIDEO BEFORE IT WENT VIRAL. It’s gussy, if you close up on his face it’s Photoshop”.

The creator in question is Gussy Gang, also known as Gussy, Gusigan or Henrique Pais. He’s a social media personality and content creator who posts comedy skits, lip-sync videos, fitness content and gaming streams.

This isn’t even the first time Jacob has been targeted by sexually explicit AI-generated content. Back in 2024, the actor was also reportedly caught up in a sexually explicit deepfake scam.

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Featured image via James Veysey/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Jacob Elordi Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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