Bash Croft shares why gay people always win The Traitors, after four queer victories

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Sebastian Croft just became the fourth gay person to win the UK version of The Traitors, and he’s spoken out about why he thinks that is. It’s a very interesting conversation.

The Game of Thrones actor won series two of the celebrity version last week, taking home half of the whopping £83k prize pot alongside comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

It comes after Alan Carr won The Celebrity Traitors last year, and Stephen Libby took home the prize pot on the civilian version earlier this year alongside Rachel Duffy. Leanne Quigley also won the previous year alongside Jake Brown, bringing the total number of queer winners to four.

Speaking to BuzzFeed in an interview after the show, Bash explained that he’d seen a post online about how gay people win The Traitors because of the “subconscious skills” they have had to learn to “survive” due to their sexuality, which he thoroughly agreed with.

“I saw a post about how, you don’t have to be gay to win The Traitors, but, it’s kind of mad that so many people are,” he said. “And one of the top comments was about, which I think is true, about how you learn to read rooms, and you learn to, try and survive.

“And you learn to try and get on with people. So it is interesting, the subconscious skill sets, I guess. If being gay means winning The Traitors, then I guess I’m grateful.”

Although it has raised a very important conversation about queer representation on reality TV because, while yes, it may appear that being gay has an advantage on The Traitors, the same can’t be said for every show. It’s like a double-edged sword, with trends showing that queer people either get voted out straight away or make it all the way to the final. There’s no in between.

Bash chose to donate his Traitors winnings to Choose Love, a humanitarian organisation that supports refugees and displaced people around the world, including LGBTQ+ people forced to flee persecution.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC