The Tab

Bash Croft shares why gay people always win The Traitors, after four queer victories

There’s a very obvious trend

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Sebastian Croft just became the fourth gay person to win the UK version of The Traitors, and he’s spoken out about why he thinks that is. It’s a very interesting conversation.

The Game of Thrones actor won series two of the celebrity version last week, taking home half of the whopping £83k prize pot alongside comedian Romesh Ranganathan. 

It comes after Alan Carr won The Celebrity Traitors last year, and Stephen Libby took home the prize pot on the civilian version earlier this year alongside Rachel Duffy. Leanne Quigley also won the previous year alongside Jake Brown, bringing the total number of queer winners to four.  

Speaking to BuzzFeed in an interview after the show, Bash explained that he’d seen a post online about how gay people win The Traitors because of the “subconscious skills” they have had to learn to “survive” due to their sexuality, which he thoroughly agreed with.

“I saw a post about how, you don’t have to be gay to win The Traitors, but, it’s kind of mad that so many people are,” he said. “And one of the top comments was about, which I think is true, about how you learn to read rooms, and you learn to, try and survive.

“And you learn to try and get on with people. So it is interesting, the subconscious skill sets, I guess. If being gay means winning The Traitors, then I guess I’m grateful.”

Although it has raised a very important conversation about queer representation on reality TV because, while yes, it may appear that being gay has an advantage on The Traitors, the same can’t be said for every show. It’s like a double-edged sword, with trends showing that queer people either get voted out straight away or make it all the way to the final. There’s no in between. 

Bash chose to donate his Traitors winnings to Choose Love, a humanitarian organisation that supports refugees and displaced people around the world, including LGBTQ+ people forced to flee persecution.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I'm sold

Pokémon GO

Read Next

‘I felt really bad’: Romesh confirms where he stands with James Blunt after tense Traitors final

I already have Celebrity Traitors withdrawal, but thankfully the normal version is almost here

All the charities the Celebrity Traitors cast chose, and who actually donated

Latest

James Acaster explains the editing trick that hid his Celebrity Traitors roundtable comments

Hebe Hancock

James Blunt and Bash have also spoken about the edit

How to be sociable as a Birmingham uni student: Move from the heart

Dafydd Richards

The amount of times you will be surrounded by people you barely know in uni can be scary, but you can absolutely overcome this

Cardiff University makes the world’s top 200 for graduate employability in 2027

India Skone

Cardiff Uni secured a place among the world’s top 200 universities for graduate employability, but has slipped down the rankings since last year

After huge cuts, James Blunt details what really happened during James Acaster’s Traitors exit

Kieran Galpin

It played out much differently in person, and Acaster was a ‘victim to the edit’

Builder of collapsed Bristol Pero’s Bridge says he warned council and offered to help

Emily Robson

The bridge malfunctioned further after initially collapsing on Saturday

‘I haven’t randomly quit’: Alfie Deyes confirmed he and Zoe Sugg are returning and we missed it

Ellissa Bain

He opened up in an Instagram comment

James Acaster’s confession could change who gets cast on Celebrity Traitors next time

Hebe Hancock

Future contestants could need different skills

Rob from Love Is Blind addresses ‘crash out’ on the show and further tries to defend his actions

Hayley Soen

‘We’re all human’

James Blunt admits to infuriating Traitors game plan that backfired, and now I’m glad he lost

Kieran Galpin

Forget James Acaster, this James’ game plan deserves backlash

‘I knew a plane would take her’: Mother of 20-year-old Florida Learjet crash pilot speaks out

Ellissa Bain

She didn’t want her daughter to be a pilot

Details about investigation into fatal Florida Learjet 60 crash as officials release statement

Hayley Soen

All nine on board were killed

Police statement reveals that Babylon stabbing rumours are “incorrect”

Charlotte Wright

The police have released a statement clarifying the incident over Halloweekend

Student safety stall: South Yorkshire Police’s new initiative for Sheffield students

Faiz Hafidh

Following the rise in crime in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police are hosting an event to support concerned students.

Traitors winner Sebastian Croft highlights exact moment he realised Kenny and Maya were Traitors

Kieran Galpin

Queer Miss Marple strikes again!

Bash Croft shares why gay people always win The Traitors, after four queer victories

Ellissa Bain

There’s a very obvious trend

Joe Lycett reveals secret email with Celebrity Traitors bosses detailing watertight NDA

Hayley Soen

I’m not sure he was meant to do this

That viral Jacob Elordi video isn’t what people think it is, so here’s the real context

Hebe Hancock

It’s not the first time it’s happened

Burger King responds as drive-thru employee in blackface explains herself in now-viral video

Kieran Galpin

The original poster has called the response ‘troubling’

What we know about tech CEO who died in Florida Learjet crash as family releases statement

Ellissa Bain

His companies turned over $35 million a year

‘I felt really bad’: Romesh confirms where he stands with James Blunt after tense Traitors final

Hebe Hancock

‘It’s gonna stay with me for a long time’