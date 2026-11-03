Christa Pike moans in letter about conditions in ‘dangerous’ jail after returning from execution attempt

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Christa Pike has spoken of the conditions in her jail, and claimed she was rushed back to hospital after being taken ill again. Pike had been discharged from hospital last month, after surviving two doses of lethal injection during her execution attempt.

It had previously been confirmed that Pike had been discharged from hospital after the lethal injection, and was back being held in jail. The latest update on her condition had been that she could walk on her own and was speaking in full sentences again.

But now, she is reported to have been back in hospital. In a personal declaration filed with an emergency motion, shared with PEOPLE, Pike said her greatest concern is for her health and well-being, and she is seeking to be reintegrated with other members of the prison population.

Pike has written that she has already “returned to the hospital emergency room once” in her declaration, “but was not readmitted for inpatient care.” She also claimed she is being forced to carry out tasks that put her at a “high risk of infection and further injury,” such as having to clean her “roach-infested shower.”

Pike wrote in her declaration that she wants to rejoin the prison population, but cannot return to the pod she was previously housed in prior to her execution attempt.

“This pod houses inmates with significant histories of assaults and disciplinary problems. In my two years living in this pod after entering into the settlement, I witnessed multiple assaults by close custody inmates of other inmates and guards, multiple individuals who were undergoing acute psychological breakdowns, and significant danger,” Pike said.

She then went on to say that given her “current physical condition,” it would be dangerous to house her in that pod once more. Pike added: “I could not defend myself or get away if another inmate attacked me. I am afraid that I will be seriously hurt if I am moved to that pod while I am this weak.”

Instead, the killer has requested she instead just rejoins “group meals, group classes, lobby time, group religious services, work assignments, or shared recreation.”

This comes after last week she issued a full statement, speaking publicly for the first time since her execution attempt on September 30th. She spoke of the “pain” she is feeling now, and how she had “not contemplated life beyond that night.” The lengthy statement was released by her lawyers.

“I woke up alone in a hospital confused and in pain. There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain,” she said. “My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul.”

As of right now, her attorneys are fighting to get her death sentence reduced to life without parole, but Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has indicated her death sentence will likely remain the same, unless challenged by the courts.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Tennessee Department of Corrections.