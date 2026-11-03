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If you do any of these things in the Lancaster University library, you’re the problem

The five kinds of people no one wants to meet during a lock-in session

Archie Lapsley | Guides

We’re using this feature as an outlet. We just need to vent our frustrations about the things people do at the library that really grind our gears.

Maybe you’re lucky and you can’t relate to many of the things on this list, but if you can, hopefully this article makes you feel seen.

On the flip side, if you’re reading this and thinking, “Hang on, I’ve done some of these things,” then we implore you to take a good look at yourself in the mirror and STOP. Thank you.

Talking in the silent zone

There’s nothing that annoys us more than people who natter on C Floor. To get to this floor, you literally have to pass A Floor where communication is encouraged and B Floor for quieter discussions. You also can’t miss the many signs that tell you that you are entering a silent study space and that you need to shut up.

Well, it’s a more polite message than that, but one that clearly isn’t getting the point across to people with their phone calls on full blast.

Maybe our more blunt signage suggestion should be considered…

Stinky and noisy food

We get it: We all have limited time in the day, so doubling up dinner with some studying is a great use of time.

That being said, nobody wants to smell the pungent tuna sandwich stinking up the entire floor or hear the ASMR from the incessant chewing of crunchy food. People will give you disgusted, concerned looks akin to Paddington Bear’s hard stare. And just in case anyone missed it, we’re people.

So please, we’re begging you, think before you eat.

Showing up late to group study spaces

Group study rooms are some of the most sought-after spaces in the library. They typically require you to book a couple of days in advance just to reserve them. So to find one empty, especially on a weekday at peak times, can seem like a miracle, especially if the time is halfway through the hour because surely no one is going to turn up so late.

Just when you’re all settled and unpacked, the original booker will turn up to kick you out. You could argue with them, but it’s never worth it. So you pack up again in shame and awkwardly shift out of the room, looking for another place to study.

So, if you do book a group study space please save us all the heartbreak and try to come on time. Don’t give people false hope.

Hogging all the chairs during exam season

Look, we understand that the library is more than just a place to study. Perhaps you’re using it to seek refuge from the cold whilst waiting for the bus, or as a nice place to socialise with your friends.

We wouldn’t usually have a problem with this, except that during exam season the library turns into a massive free-for-all. Suddenly every chair and desk is valuable real estate. At a time where everyone wants to lock in, every chair counts.

Running laps around the library

This is more of a pet peeve than anything else, but we do find ourselves trying to study and notice the same person walking past us over and over again in a loop. Maybe this makes us heavy procrastinators, but we often wonder what their final destination is.

Are they looking for somewhere to sit? Because there are three empty seats right next to us. Or are they looking for their friend? Either way, we hope they find what they are looking for… but also that they get out of our way.

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Featured image before edits via YouTube

Archie Lapsley | Guides
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