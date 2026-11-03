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Liam Fitzgerald’s family share difficult message after influencer dies from ‘severe’ injuries

‘From family and friends to teammates, strangers, and people around the world, he inspired so many’

Kieran Galpin | News

A day before Halloween, influencer and model Liam Fitzgerald was killed in a motorcycle accident after sustaining “severe” injuries. 

The sad news was confirmed by his girlfriend, Jamie Lyn Rin, who said: “It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM.

“He suffered severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who tried desperately to save him, they were unable to bring him back. There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep Liam’s family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers. Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam we love you so much.”

Few details about the crash have been made public, but police are investigating the crash and the moments that led to it. 

Liam Fitzgerald’s family have now spoken out 

Writing a lengthy tribute on Liam Fitzgerald’s Instagram, the OnlyFans model’s family celebrated his “shining light”, describing him as someone with a “heart that loved deeply.”

“From family and friends to teammates, strangers, and people around the world, he inspired so many. He loved his people fiercely and would protect them with everything he had,” they penned. 

“Liam’s work ethic was incredible. When he put his mind to something, he gave it everything. He was talented at just about anything he tried and so proud of the life he was building and everything he accomplished. He loved filming, creating, and editing videos to share his experiences and inspire others. He wanted us to believe that no matter how hard life gets, you can always get back up and become a better version of yourself.”

Though unknown to many of his followers, Liam’s family revealed his battle with alcohol. They shared it in hopes of inspiring others going through similar circumstances. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Fitzgerald (@liam_fitzgerald_)

The statement, attributed to Penny, Natalie, Dermot, Bethany, and girlfriend Jamie, continued: “He had just turned 29. So many places to see, memories to make, and people to love. His life was tragically cut short in a motorcycle accident, leaving behind a heartbreak that words will never be able to describe.

“His laughter, energy, accomplishments, and the memories he created will live on through everyone he touched. Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Life is fragile. Hug your people tighter, tell them you love them, forgive when you can, and never assume you have more time. Liam, you were one of a kind. You shined so bright, and the world is dimmer without you here.

“Fly high. You will never be forgotten. With love in our hearts forever, rest in peace.”

Police are still investigating the crash. 

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Featured image credit: Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | News
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