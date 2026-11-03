‘I felt really bad’: Romesh confirms where he stands with James Blunt after tense Traitors final

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Romesh Ranganathan has opened up about his relationship with James Blunt after their rather awkward showdown in the Celebrity Traitors final, insisting the pair are still friends despite everything that happened.

The comedian found himself at the centre of the drama during the endgame, after casting doubt on James, despite the singer appearing to be on the verge of securing a share of the charity prize money.

James then turned his suspicions towards Romesh, prompting one final banishment vote when the remaining players had been ready to call it a day. Unfortunately for James, that decision ended up costing him his chance of winning.

Since the final aired, speculation has been swirling about whether the pair have fallen out for real. However, Romesh has now set the record straight during an appearance on The One Show.

Host Roman Kemp asked whether he and James were still ‘on speaking terms’. Romesh admitted he hadn’t exactly been feeling great about how everything played out, saying: “I feel really bad about that, and it’s gonna stay with me for a long time, what happened.

“I just wanna get this out in the open, James Blunt and I are friends, OK? It’s all good. Although he did text me the other day saying, ‘I know where you live.'”

Romesh also explained exactly why he ended up turning against James in the first place, revealing that fellow Traitor Bash had played a part in convincing him.

“But I felt so bad because, in that moment, Bash convinced me; he said, ‘Listen, I think he’s a Faithful.’ And I trusted Bash, and we were like, ‘Let’s end the game,’ and when (James) decided to go again, I was like, ‘Oh no!'”

There was also speculation that Romesh and fellow comedian Rob Beckett had been ‘bullying’ James Acaster behind the scenes. However, James has since firmly dismissed claims that the show had a ‘toxic’ atmosphere.

Speaking on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast, the comedian explained how bizarre he found the rumours, particularly given how long he’d known the pair.

“I’ve never had stuff made up about me before.”

He continued: “You’d think, just going and playing Traitors, surely, who cares? But I think there was something in the papers that said I’d complained because Rob and Romesh had been teasing me.”

James made it clear there was no bad blood between them, adding: “And I was like… I’ve been friends with those guys for over 10 years! They were lovely the entire show. I didn’t complain about any of my fellow players.”

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Featured image via BBC