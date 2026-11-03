What we know about tech CEO who died in Florida Learjet crash as family releases statement

8 hours ago

The victims of the Learjet that crashed in Palm Beach County on Sunday have been identified as tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, as well as his wife, children, nanny and some family friends.

The private business jet crashed into a residential neighbourhood near Cresthaven at around 12.50pm local time while travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it dropped 27,000 feet in one minute and crashed into a busy six-lane road.

Both pilots, captain Jeff Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, sadly died. The other victims were Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, his two children Emma, four, and Charlie, two, their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and two family friends, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

What we know about tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson

Adam Robinson, 45, was an American tech entrepreneur from Texas who founded many software companies, including Retention.com, RB2B and MoltSets. His LinkedIn profile lists him as the current CEO of all three companies, and he had over 160,000 followers on there.

He grew up near Houston and studied Economics at Rice University before moving to New York to work as a credit trader at Lehman Brothers. After years working in finance on Wall Street for Lehman and later Barclays, he moved into technology, and his first company was Robly, an email marketing company he built with his brother.

According to Business Insider, he employed 32 people across the three businesses, and they generated around $35 million (£26.1 million) in annual revenue. Robinson was very active on LinkedIn, and on the day of the crash, he revealed that RB2B had reached $10 million (£7.46 million) in annual revenue and MoltSets was almost at $1 million (£746,000).

Adam was a big family man too. He and Helen were married and were loving parents of two young children, four-year-old daughter Emma and two-year-old son, Charlie.

Adam Robinson’s family releases statement after the tragedy

In a joint statement posted on Robinson’s brother Anthony’s Facebook page, the families of Adam Robinson, Helen Sharp, Emma and Charlie Robinson, Rachael Reed, Charmi Fehr and Anita Maria Cetina said: “With broken hearts, our families share that Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard the flight that went down near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1.

“Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives. Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return.

“Charmi and Rachel were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly. Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion.

“We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us. We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made. With love, The Robinson, Sharp, Reed, Fehr, and Cetina families.”

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