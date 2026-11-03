The Tab

Traitors winner Sebastian Croft highlights exact moment he realised Kenny and Maya were Traitors

Queer Miss Marple strikes again!

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan emerged victorious on The Celebrity Traitors season two after both Kenny and Maya Jama were uncovered and promptly banished. 

Though it was looking like a triple Traitor win just days before, the Faithfuls managed to win the competition after James Acaster’s disappointing exit at the roundtable. It sort of marked the beginning of the end for The Traitors, with Maya going first and Kenny soon after. RIP. 

Both Romesh and Bash played the game incredibly well, situating themselves somewhere between hardcore interrogators like Michael Sheen and the exceedingly calm cucumbers like Maya. It obviously worked, and they split the prize fund for their chosen charities

Towards the end of the game, even as theories were flying around, Bash was pretty certain he had the Traitors pegged. 

Sebastian Croft reckons he clocked Maya and Kenny on Traitors 

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Sebastian Croft revealed that he’d clocked what many people saw as Kenny slipping up at the roundtable. 

“As a Traitor myself, I would have got rid of you already,” he said, with the camera immediately cutting to Bash’s puzzled expression. 

Well, he did, in fact, clock it, even though he never shared his theory with the other Faithfuls. 

“I think they caught my reaction,” he said. “But that was something.”

Credit: BBC

For catching Maya Jama, the process was a little more meta at the penultimate roundtable when Kenny had the double vote. 

Bash explained: “Kenny was the one who had brought up my name, but Maya hadn’t really. Then Maya voted for me, and I was like, ‘That’s interesting, because I think Maya is a Traitor and she has voted for me assuming that Kenny was going to use his double vote.'”

For Bash, that really cemented both Maya and Kenny as Traitors, and he was so right. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC and Instagram 

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I'm sold

Pokémon GO

Read Next

‘I felt really bad’: Romesh confirms where he stands with James Blunt after tense Traitors final

I already have Celebrity Traitors withdrawal, but thankfully the normal version is almost here

‘I’m getting out’: Celebrity Traitor James Acaster details moment he almost called it quits

Latest

James Acaster explains the editing trick that hid his Celebrity Traitors roundtable comments

Hebe Hancock

James Blunt and Bash have also spoken about the edit

How to be sociable as a Birmingham uni student: Move from the heart

Dafydd Richards

The amount of times you will be surrounded by people you barely know in uni can be scary, but you can absolutely overcome this

Cardiff University makes the world’s top 200 for graduate employability in 2027

India Skone

Cardiff Uni secured a place among the world’s top 200 universities for graduate employability, but has slipped down the rankings since last year

After huge cuts, James Blunt details what really happened during James Acaster’s Traitors exit

Kieran Galpin

It played out much differently in person, and Acaster was a ‘victim to the edit’

Builder of collapsed Bristol Pero’s Bridge says he warned council and offered to help

Emily Robson

The bridge malfunctioned further after initially collapsing on Saturday

‘I haven’t randomly quit’: Alfie Deyes confirmed he and Zoe Sugg are returning and we missed it

Ellissa Bain

He opened up in an Instagram comment

James Acaster’s confession could change who gets cast on Celebrity Traitors next time

Hebe Hancock

Future contestants could need different skills

Rob from Love Is Blind addresses ‘crash out’ on the show and further tries to defend his actions

Hayley Soen

‘We’re all human’

James Blunt admits to infuriating Traitors game plan that backfired, and now I’m glad he lost

Kieran Galpin

Forget James Acaster, this James’ game plan deserves backlash

‘I knew a plane would take her’: Mother of 20-year-old Florida Learjet crash pilot speaks out

Ellissa Bain

She didn’t want her daughter to be a pilot

Details about investigation into fatal Florida Learjet 60 crash as officials release statement

Hayley Soen

All nine on board were killed

Police statement reveals that Babylon stabbing rumours are “incorrect”

Charlotte Wright

The police have released a statement clarifying the incident over Halloweekend

Student safety stall: South Yorkshire Police’s new initiative for Sheffield students

Faiz Hafidh

Following the rise in crime in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police are hosting an event to support concerned students.

Traitors winner Sebastian Croft highlights exact moment he realised Kenny and Maya were Traitors

Kieran Galpin

Queer Miss Marple strikes again!

Bash Croft shares why gay people always win The Traitors, after four queer victories

Ellissa Bain

There’s a very obvious trend

Joe Lycett reveals secret email with Celebrity Traitors bosses detailing watertight NDA

Hayley Soen

I’m not sure he was meant to do this

That viral Jacob Elordi video isn’t what people think it is, so here’s the real context

Hebe Hancock

It’s not the first time it’s happened

Burger King responds as drive-thru employee in blackface explains herself in now-viral video

Kieran Galpin

The original poster has called the response ‘troubling’

What we know about tech CEO who died in Florida Learjet crash as family releases statement

Ellissa Bain

His companies turned over $35 million a year

‘I felt really bad’: Romesh confirms where he stands with James Blunt after tense Traitors final

Hebe Hancock

‘It’s gonna stay with me for a long time’