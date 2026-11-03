Traitors winner Sebastian Croft highlights exact moment he realised Kenny and Maya were Traitors

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Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan emerged victorious on The Celebrity Traitors season two after both Kenny and Maya Jama were uncovered and promptly banished.

Though it was looking like a triple Traitor win just days before, the Faithfuls managed to win the competition after James Acaster’s disappointing exit at the roundtable. It sort of marked the beginning of the end for The Traitors, with Maya going first and Kenny soon after. RIP.

Both Romesh and Bash played the game incredibly well, situating themselves somewhere between hardcore interrogators like Michael Sheen and the exceedingly calm cucumbers like Maya. It obviously worked, and they split the prize fund for their chosen charities.

Towards the end of the game, even as theories were flying around, Bash was pretty certain he had the Traitors pegged.

Sebastian Croft reckons he clocked Maya and Kenny on Traitors

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Sebastian Croft revealed that he’d clocked what many people saw as Kenny slipping up at the roundtable.

“As a Traitor myself, I would have got rid of you already,” he said, with the camera immediately cutting to Bash’s puzzled expression.

Well, he did, in fact, clock it, even though he never shared his theory with the other Faithfuls.

“I think they caught my reaction,” he said. “But that was something.”

For catching Maya Jama, the process was a little more meta at the penultimate roundtable when Kenny had the double vote.

Bash explained: “Kenny was the one who had brought up my name, but Maya hadn’t really. Then Maya voted for me, and I was like, ‘That’s interesting, because I think Maya is a Traitor and she has voted for me assuming that Kenny was going to use his double vote.'”

For Bash, that really cemented both Maya and Kenny as Traitors, and he was so right.

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Featured image credit: BBC and Instagram