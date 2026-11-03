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Student safety stall: South Yorkshire Police’s new initiative for Sheffield students

Following the rise in crime in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police are hosting an event to support concerned students.

Faiz Hafidh | News
A safety education event for university students has been arranged by police following a reported rise in crime in Sheffield. 
 
South Yorkshire Police is hosting the Student Safety Stall on Wednesday 2nd December 2026. The stall is being held from 3pm to 5pm at Student Roost, 80 Hoyle Street, Sheffield.
 
South Yorkshire Police has said this event is an opportunity for students to attend and engage with their local policing team. Students concerned about crime will also get the chance to ask officers about safety advice and crime prevention.
 
This follows after crime reports in Sheffield city centre have increased by almost 20 per cent between June and August 2026, rising from 697 to 836, according to SouthYorkshire.Police.uk.
Screenshot 2026-10-21 023135.png
The figures show an increase of 139 recorded crimes over two months. Shoplifting accounted for 140 reports in August, representing 16.7 per cent of the month’s total.
 
A shopkeeper on Matilda Street said the theft was “mostly just kids.” They said: “we had to rearrange my whole shop,” to prevent further theft after losing between £40 and £50 worth of merchandise. Describing the experience, they said they felt “just helpless really”.
 
Joel, a Sheffield resident for more than 20 years, said crime remained “very rife all over Sheffield.”
Keith, a Sheffield Hallam University student, said he was not surprised by the reported increase.
 
Some residents described feeling safe in the city. Luke, who performs with his band Little Rock around The Moor, said he had “never had any problems” and felt “very safe here”.
 
Sheffield City Council’s Safer Sheffield Crime and Disorder Reduction Strategy 2025–2028 describes Sheffield as “one of the safest cities in the UK”. However, the council also acknowledges that crime and disorder can affect residents’ wellbeing and their perceptions of safety.
 
Law students at Sheffield Hallam University also praised the visible police presence, saying they felt secure knowing officers were regularly on the streets. A Matilda Street shopkeeper described a police response following a reported gunshot, saying the area was “completely sectioned off” for a full day.
 
Whether you feel safe or are concerned by the rise in crime, the student safety stall is open to you. 
 
Residents who have experienced crime or have concerns about safety can contact South Yorkshire Police for advice and support. In an emergency, such as a crime in progress or immediate danger, call 999. For non-emergencies, call 101 or report information through the South Yorkshire Police website.
Faiz Hafidh | News
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