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James Blunt admits to infuriating Traitors game plan that backfired, and now I’m glad he lost

Forget James Acaster, this James’ game plan deserves backlash

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

James Blunt was a major voice at the roundtable, but now he’s admitted to a rather insufferable game plan on The Celebrity Traitors. 

From the moment he walked into that castle, we knew that James Blunt was going to be a force to be reckoned with. What we didn’t know was that said force was almost always wrong, sending innocent Faithful after innocent Faithful packing. 

Despite being vocal and garnering allies in the game, the Traitors left him alone for most of season two. He subsequently made it to the final, but torpedoed his chances by voting to banish again. 

I initially felt bad for him, but after a new interview, I wish he had gone earlier.

James Blunt deliberately tried to lose Celebrity Traitors 

Credit: BBC

In a new interview with the BBC, James Blunt dished on The Celebrity Traitors, his new music, and his successful music career. 

Describing himself as the “yapping terrier” to actor Michael Sheen’s “mature labrador”, the singer explained that he wanted to be banished early from the competition. That’s why he was so loud in those earlier episodes. 

“We all get paid the same, whether you’re there for day one or day 23,” he said. “So for most of the time, I was trying to… get the hell out of dodge. But no-one was killing me and no-one was banishing me!”

After watching the show himself, he knew that vocal players often get banished, and the ones that stay quiet get further. 

He explained: “But that’s also really boring. And so for me, I just thought, ‘Let’s just go around and come up with theories.’ You don’t see it in the edit, but I was telling everyone, ‘It doesn’t matter [who goes], just kill them all!’ It’s fine, as long as you’re apologetic when you get it wrong.”

Of course, how you play The Traitors is completely up to you, but what was the bloody point? If he was just going there for a cheque, why not pull a Richard E. Grant and get it over with? 

It would have meant we got more time with the likes of Bella Ramsey and Hannah Fry, and not James Blunt talking about butter on his nipples. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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