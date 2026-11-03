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Police statement reveals that Babylon stabbing rumours are “incorrect”

The police have released a statement clarifying the incident over Halloweekend

Charlotte Wright | News

The Durham Constabulary has recently released a report on the rumoured stabbing incident in Babylon over the weekend, clarifying that these allegations are “incorrect.”

According to Chronicle Live, at 12am on Friday 30th October 2026, the police were called to the bar and club Babylon on North Road. Claims of a stabbing or death within Babylon have since been circulating students. However, the Durham City Police Facebook page have released a statement about the incident, clarifying that these rumours are false.

They have stated that they were called regarding “an incident involving a man and a woman inside the premises”. An 18-year-old man was taken into custody and “an immediate investigation was launched”. He was interviewed by the police before being released on bail, but enquiries are still ongoing.

Regarding the rumours towards the victim dying, the police have said that they “are aware that rumours have been circulating claiming that somebody had died inside the premises, and that weapons were involved. This is incorrect.”

They have further asked that anyone with information that could assist the current enquiries contacts Durham Constabulary on 101 with the crime reference number CRI00716612.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.  

Charlotte Wright | News
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