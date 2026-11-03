The Tab

Details about investigation into fatal Florida Learjet 60 crash as officials release statement

All nine on board were killed

Hayley Soen | News

Details into the investigation after a Learjet 60 plane crashed in Florida and killed all on board have been released. The aircraft had departed from Austin, Texas, and was heading to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. The business jet crashed into a busy road in a residential neighbourhood near Cresthaven at about 12:50pm local time on Sunday. 

The crash killed all nine who had been on board, two pilots and seven passengers. Air traffic control audio from the crash has revealed that co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras shared concerns. The pilot reported ice accumulating on the outside of the aircraft minutes before the crash, with an outside air temperature of -47 degrees Celsius. She had also texted her boyfriend just 10 minutes before the impact

Scattered storms had been passing through the area at the time of the crash. The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time, but more details into the investigation have been shared. 

Learjet 60 plane crash in Florida

via Matias J Ocner/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The plane began to break up before impact

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the aircraft to crash. About 20 investigators were reported to be at the scene on Sunday, and more have arrived since.

The plane had requested to climb to around 37,000 feet to avoid bad weather, when the pilots reported icing and turbulence before it suddenly plunged toward the ground.

The plane began to break up before impact, and the crater at the crash point soon filled with rain water, and now reportedly there are concerns over whether this may affect the investigation. 

“We do have some indication the aircraft was breaking up before impact,” National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) spokesperson Thomas B Chapman said. “We may find parts of the aircraft some distance away from the actual impact site.” He added: “The biggest obstacle that we’re going to have is recovering the major wreckage from the impacted crater on the roadway.”

It’s not clear if there was a blackbox recorder on the plane, or if any of it has survived the crash. The NTSB said weather conditions would be a major focus of the investigation, but said it was struggling to access the wreckage due to the huge crater created by the jet on the road in Palm Beach.

NTSB has released a statement 

NTSB released a statement to say it is currently investigating what happened. It said: “We have launched a go team to investigate the crash of a Learjet 60 operated by Aurora Aviation dba Upper Jet. The flight was lost from radar and radio contact while en route from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Austin, Texas to North Eleuthera Airport (MYEH), North Eleuthera, Bahamas.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Matias J Ocner/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock. 

More on: News Planes US
Hayley Soen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I'm sold

Pokémon GO

Read Next

What we know about tech CEO who died in Florida Learjet crash as family releases statement

A 20-year-old living her dream and 55-year-old dad: The pilots who died in Florida Learjet crash

20-year-old Florida Learjet pilot texted boyfriend minutes before crash that killed nine

Latest

James Acaster explains the editing trick that hid his Celebrity Traitors roundtable comments

Hebe Hancock

James Blunt and Bash have also spoken about the edit

How to be sociable as a Birmingham uni student: Move from the heart

Dafydd Richards

The amount of times you will be surrounded by people you barely know in uni can be scary, but you can absolutely overcome this

Cardiff University makes the world’s top 200 for graduate employability in 2027

India Skone

Cardiff Uni secured a place among the world’s top 200 universities for graduate employability, but has slipped down the rankings since last year

After huge cuts, James Blunt details what really happened during James Acaster’s Traitors exit

Kieran Galpin

It played out much differently in person, and Acaster was a ‘victim to the edit’

Builder of collapsed Bristol Pero’s Bridge says he warned council and offered to help

Emily Robson

The bridge malfunctioned further after initially collapsing on Saturday

‘I haven’t randomly quit’: Alfie Deyes confirmed he and Zoe Sugg are returning and we missed it

Ellissa Bain

He opened up in an Instagram comment

James Acaster’s confession could change who gets cast on Celebrity Traitors next time

Hebe Hancock

Future contestants could need different skills

Rob from Love Is Blind addresses ‘crash out’ on the show and further tries to defend his actions

Hayley Soen

‘We’re all human’

James Blunt admits to infuriating Traitors game plan that backfired, and now I’m glad he lost

Kieran Galpin

Forget James Acaster, this James’ game plan deserves backlash

‘I knew a plane would take her’: Mother of 20-year-old Florida Learjet crash pilot speaks out

Ellissa Bain

She didn’t want her daughter to be a pilot

Details about investigation into fatal Florida Learjet 60 crash as officials release statement

Hayley Soen

All nine on board were killed

Police statement reveals that Babylon stabbing rumours are “incorrect”

Charlotte Wright

The police have released a statement clarifying the incident over Halloweekend

Student safety stall: South Yorkshire Police’s new initiative for Sheffield students

Faiz Hafidh

Following the rise in crime in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police are hosting an event to support concerned students.

Traitors winner Sebastian Croft highlights exact moment he realised Kenny and Maya were Traitors

Kieran Galpin

Queer Miss Marple strikes again!

Bash Croft shares why gay people always win The Traitors, after four queer victories

Ellissa Bain

There’s a very obvious trend

Joe Lycett reveals secret email with Celebrity Traitors bosses detailing watertight NDA

Hayley Soen

I’m not sure he was meant to do this

That viral Jacob Elordi video isn’t what people think it is, so here’s the real context

Hebe Hancock

It’s not the first time it’s happened

Burger King responds as drive-thru employee in blackface explains herself in now-viral video

Kieran Galpin

The original poster has called the response ‘troubling’

What we know about tech CEO who died in Florida Learjet crash as family releases statement

Ellissa Bain

His companies turned over $35 million a year

‘I felt really bad’: Romesh confirms where he stands with James Blunt after tense Traitors final

Hebe Hancock

‘It’s gonna stay with me for a long time’