James Acaster’s confession could change who gets cast on Celebrity Traitors next time

4 hours ago

Celebrity Traitors might be getting a casting shake-up after series two, and it sounds like future contestants could need a slightly different skill set.

Despite having a ridiculously star-studded line-up this year, the second series has been dominated by comedians and actors. While that’s made for some brilliant telly, there’s been plenty of debate about whether the show needs more people who are actually prepared to play the game.

In particular, some reckon sports stars could bring a much-needed competitive edge to the castle. After all, being good at reading people is one thing, but being willing to properly throw yourself into the psychological warfare is quite another.

Terrible casting for this years celebrity traitors. How about mixing up the selection and having some ex sports people in there next time? — COYS (@RootsSpurs) October 30, 2026

James Acaster‘s unexpected decision to expose himself as a Traitor during the semi-final has only added to that conversation.

Now, Richard Osman has shared his thoughts on what the show’s producers might do differently when casting the next series.

Speaking on his podcast The Rest is Entertainment, the former TV producer described James’s extraordinary confession as “a hand grenade, for sure”.

The comedian’s admission completely changed the course of the game, with him breaking one of the biggest unwritten rules of being a Traitor: never reveal your own identity.

Celebrity traitors should have a snooker player in the next series. SOmeone who is used to thinking at least one or two shots ahead. — Scott Wortley (@Scott_Wortley) October 30, 2026

Richard thinks the experience could encourage producers to be much more selective about finding contestants who are genuinely interested in playing strategically.

He said: “So, I think the next series they’ll really look for game players. People from sport or with that sort of background… You need just a couple of game players to be in there.

“Bella was the big game player on this one and was banished very, very early. You can never do the perfect casting because people will be kicked out. But I think the thing they will be looking for is people who want to absolutely explore the full limits of what it is to play that game.”

Richard also offered his own explanation for why James eventually decided to come clean, suggesting the comedian had been looking for a way out for quite some time.

He said: “James Acaster throughout this whole process has been looking for an exit door […] where he doesn’t blow up the whole show especially, where he doesn’t just quit on the whole thing.

“I think he just took the opportunity. I think he didn’t want to go into that endgame. He didn’t want to go into the bit where you’re really going to have to look people in the eye face to face and just say, ‘Yes it was me.’”

After his shock confession, it looks like future series could have a few more competitive types plotting around the roundtable.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC